Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,229
- Reaction score
- 7,306
Chick-fil-A is launching a streaming service to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+
Chick-fil-A is working with a number of production companies and traditional studios to create multiple original shows for a streaming platform debuting sometime later this year. Initially, the restaurant is said to be focused on family-friendly unscripted programming, including a game show produced by Glassman Media and Sugar23. But down the line, the currently unnamed service could also feature original scripted series, animation, and content that’s either licensed or acquired from other entertainment outfits.
Chick-Fil-A's rumored streaming service matters more than you think
No, really, you should actually care. Because making chicken and streaming video are two very different things.
www.androidcentral.com
Chick-Fil-A Hatches Plans For Streaming Service As Reality TV Comes Home To Roost
The fast-food company is launching its own slate of original content including a gameshow from Glassman Media and Sugar23.
deadline.com