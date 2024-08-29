Chick-fil-A is launching a streaming service to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+

Chick-Fil-A's rumored streaming service matters more than you think No, really, you should actually care. Because making chicken and streaming video are two very different things.

Chick-Fil-A Hatches Plans For Streaming Service As Reality TV Comes Home To Roost The fast-food company is launching its own slate of original content including a gameshow from Glassman Media and Sugar23.

Chick-fil-A is working with a number of production companies and traditional studios to create multiple original shows for a streaming platform debuting sometime later this year. Initially, the restaurant is said to be focused on family-friendly unscripted programming, including a game show produced by Glassman Media and Sugar23. But down the line, the currently unnamed service could also feature original scripted series, animation, and content that’s either licensed or acquired from other entertainment outfits.