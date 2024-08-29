News Chick-fil-A does something too inconceivable for homo sapiens to believe

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,229
Reaction score
7,306
jbareham_191104_0970_streaming_0001.0.jpg


Chick-fil-A is launching a streaming service to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+

Chick-fil-A is working with a number of production companies and traditional studios to create multiple original shows for a streaming platform debuting sometime later this year. Initially, the restaurant is said to be focused on family-friendly unscripted programming, including a game show produced by Glassman Media and Sugar23. But down the line, the currently unnamed service could also feature original scripted series, animation, and content that’s either licensed or acquired from other entertainment outfits.

www.androidcentral.com

Chick-Fil-A's rumored streaming service matters more than you think

No, really, you should actually care. Because making chicken and streaming video are two very different things.
www.androidcentral.com www.androidcentral.com
deadline.com

Chick-Fil-A Hatches Plans For Streaming Service As Reality TV Comes Home To Roost

The fast-food company is launching its own slate of original content including a gameshow from Glassman Media and Sugar23.
deadline.com deadline.com
 
For product placement? Scenes shot inside Chick Fil A? Drinking soda from Chick Fil A after full frontal nude sex scenes?
 
Next up KFC, and when the franchise wars are over only Taco Bell will be left standing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,195
Messages
56,105,758
Members
175,069
Latest member
dux

Share this page

Back
Top