Yes, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson actually invoked Richard Nixon as the reason why over 109 people were shot and 19 killed over the 4th of July weekend in Chicago, including one police officer (which he doesn’t mention-neither does the super intendant) and one 8 year old child.He said they had the chance to fix this decades ago but when Lyndon B Johnson (no relation to mayor) decided not to run,he said : “Black death has unfortunately been accepted in this country for far too long. And we had a chance 60y ago to fix that and people mocked President (Lyndon B) Johnson. And we got Nixon.”I can’t find the video of him saying this, unfortunately, but it is in the link below.Not only did he invoke Nixon, he blamed, and has blamed, previous administrations for not fixing the issue. After another massacre on Juneteenth, Johnson has sought federal aid for the unending violence. He blames the ease of getting illegal guns in one of the cities with the most strict gun laws.So what is Johnson doing about the violence? He is ending “shot spotter” the tool that alerts Chicago police to when shootings happen. Johnson says the shot spotters too often send police to black neighborhoods needlessly. I guess responding to where the shootings are taking place is racist now?Along with Johnson, DA kim fox has said she will not prosecute cases that stem from certain kinds of traffic stops-even gun charges. “Like clockwork, every single major holiday in Chicago is filled with large numbers of shootings and murders and things that can be done about it-like holding felons caught with firearms accountable, are not being done because it too often points towards minorities. And after the city had protests and mayor Johnson visiting the family of a thug (Dexter reed) that shot a police officer before he was was ventilated, there is no one on the streets after this horrific weekend of violence-like always. They only care when a police officer shoots someone.