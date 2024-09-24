THE Red Beard
I haven't been too active but it is with good reason. I have documented the health of my father-in-law, Ronnie and he is still up and running but it has definitely been harder to manage with him and my mother-in-law three plus hours away.
This Summer, we finally made the decision as a family to get them closer to step in when life was a bit too much. His neuropathy is becoming a problem and I can't let him struggle anymore.
Wife and I have been going back and forth to the Cape with them for a few years now, with those visits now happening every other week. It is a lot to juggle with full-time work and our own responsibilities.
Luckily, the market is so insane that they got asking for their house within a week and a half and we were able to get them a house not only in our town, but in our neighborhood!
Good times ahead for sure.
My absence has been in dealing with selling a house, buying a house, packing a house, fixing a new house, and really trying to step in to be the man they all need.
I'm not perfect by any stretch but I know they deserve my efforts.
I wanted to check in as the last thread I did was a BANGER where me and @NoGoodNamesLeft finally met and had meat together.
My question for you guys is what advice would you give to a guy that is basically going to be a caregiver for a great, great man?
I want to hear challenges and things that worked for you. I always said distance was a tough part so now with that out of the equation, what say you?
