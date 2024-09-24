News Check-in with the boyz

THE Red Beard

THE Red Beard

FCF Enforcer
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
15,416
Reaction score
33,645
I haven't been too active but it is with good reason. I have documented the health of my father-in-law, Ronnie and he is still up and running but it has definitely been harder to manage with him and my mother-in-law three plus hours away.

This Summer, we finally made the decision as a family to get them closer to step in when life was a bit too much. His neuropathy is becoming a problem and I can't let him struggle anymore.

Wife and I have been going back and forth to the Cape with them for a few years now, with those visits now happening every other week. It is a lot to juggle with full-time work and our own responsibilities.

Luckily, the market is so insane that they got asking for their house within a week and a half and we were able to get them a house not only in our town, but in our neighborhood!

Good times ahead for sure.

My absence has been in dealing with selling a house, buying a house, packing a house, fixing a new house, and really trying to step in to be the man they all need.

I'm not perfect by any stretch but I know they deserve my efforts.

I wanted to check in as the last thread I did was a BANGER where me and @NoGoodNamesLeft finally met and had meat together.

My question for you guys is what advice would you give to a guy that is basically going to be a caregiver for a great, great man?

I want to hear challenges and things that worked for you. I always said distance was a tough part so now with that out of the equation, what say you?
 
this thread title sounds gay as fuck.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ThaiSexPills
Why does every guy talk about how bad marriage is?
8 9 10
Replies
183
Views
7K
ThaiSexPills
ThaiSexPills

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,013
Messages
56,232,540
Members
175,116
Latest member
grb

Share this page

Back
Top