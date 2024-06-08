Chandler likely KOs Conor

I hope I’m wrong but it’s likely what happens. I get the feeling Conor is gonna feel that ring rust and age when they start fighting. Chandler hasn’t fought in 2 years but has still remained much more active than Conor overall. Conor has a punchers chance because Chandler is chinny and would’ve been tailor made for prime Conor but he’s far past his prime now. Having a come back fight against an explosive, fast and athletic wrestler with KO power was a huge mistake.



Conor will gas out within 1-2 rounds after getting wrestlefucked. If he does keep it on the feet he’ll have to worry about the takedown which will set up chandler landing his shots and likely knocking Conor out with some bombs. Either that or I see chandler catching Conor in an arm triangle and tapping him early. I see Chandler looking to finish Conor in the early rounds and the fight being a huge letdown.



Chandler is chinny and his gas tank isn’t the best either so Conor does have a chance