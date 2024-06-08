  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Chandler likely KOs Conor

I

ipowerslapmywife

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 27, 2023
Messages
3,293
Reaction score
8,120
I hope I’m wrong but it’s likely what happens. I get the feeling Conor is gonna feel that ring rust and age when they start fighting. Chandler hasn’t fought in 2 years but has still remained much more active than Conor overall. Conor has a punchers chance because Chandler is chinny and would’ve been tailor made for prime Conor but he’s far past his prime now. Having a come back fight against an explosive, fast and athletic wrestler with KO power was a huge mistake.

Conor will gas out within 1-2 rounds after getting wrestlefucked. If he does keep it on the feet he’ll have to worry about the takedown which will set up chandler landing his shots and likely knocking Conor out with some bombs. Either that or I see chandler catching Conor in an arm triangle and tapping him early. I see Chandler looking to finish Conor in the early rounds and the fight being a huge letdown.

Chandler is chinny and his gas tank isn’t the best either so Conor does have a chance
 
Conor only has 2 rounds in him but he will counter Chandler‘s winging hooks early with a left and put him to sleep. Chandler is tailor made for Conor to style on. If Conor loses this showcase right, it’s because he’s totally shot
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Conor only has 2 rounds in him but he will counter Chandler‘s winging hooks early with a left and put him to sleep. Chandler is tailor made for Conor to style on. If Conor loses this showcase right, it’s because he’s totally shot
Click to expand...
I agree but Conor I think Conor will look and feel old in there. Ring rust is real
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
I agree but Conor I think Conor will look and feel old in there. Ring rust is real
Click to expand...
Conor is a totally washed drug addict loser way past his prime but he’s looked okay I’m training. As long as he’s 1/3 of his old self, he should be able to catch Chandler and put him to sleep.

Should Mike survive 2 rounds, it’s his fight. Maybe one of his cornermen can give him a bag to palm to Conor in the fight early to get him focused on other things.

Conor is the only way he wins or loses this. He will defeat himself or hit another highlight. I kind of hope he loses so we don’t have to hear these insane hypotheticals
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,923
Messages
55,658,704
Members
174,881
Latest member
ckforbes

Share this page

Back
Top