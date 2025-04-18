Conor missed an opportunity

Hassan Mouzine

In hindsight (yeah I know) the Chandler fight would have been a very winable fight, even for Conor who is wasting his fight years. Chandler is short with a small reach, aging badly and has weak gas tank. I think Conor on a bad day still wins vs the Chandler that we saw the last few fights.

Of course the fight was supposed to be made a long time ago, but even then Chandler was a winnable high profile fight. Compare Chandler to all the other sharks at LW and it was Conors best option for a pay day and a prolonged doing nothing on social media.

Conor made him wait for nothing but that fight could have benefitted both Conor and Chandler.
 
People thinking Conor is still a LW to this day :rolleyes:

The fight would have been at 170 if it ever happened.
 
true but it doesnt matter. waht other high profile fight would have been winnable for conor? all the wrestler at welter weight would have murdered him and if he would have fought at LW....the fighters seem better in several aspects. Everybody and their mother is beating low iq fighter Chandler. imo it was Conors best option.....probably the reason why it was supposed to happen anyway.

Seeing Chandler now lose left and right confirms it
 
I Conor taller than Joe Rogan? Is Vern Troyer taller than Joe Rogan?
 
TITS said:
People thinking Conor is still a LW to this day :rolleyes:

The fight would have been at 170 if it ever happened.
I'm sure Conor could have gotten his way in that regard and you know Chandler would have obliged.
 
Chandler would have destroyed McGregor.

Conor McGregor hasn't been a real fighter for many years.
 
Conor was NEVER coming back from that leg break.

Chandler would have hurt him.
 
