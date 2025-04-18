Conor missed an opportunity

Hassan Mouzine
In hindsight (yeah I know) the Chandler fight would have been a very winable fight, even for Conor who is wasting his fight years. Chandler is short with a small reach, aging badly and has weak gas tank. I think Conor on a bad day still wins vs the Chandler that we saw the last few fights.
Of course the fight was supposed to be made a long time ago, but even then Chandler was a winnable high profile fight. Compare Chandler to all the other sharks at LW and it was Conors best option for a pay day and a prolonged doing nothing on social media.
Conor made him wait for nothing but that fight could have benefitted both Conor and Chandler.
