Chandler at MSG Part 4

JoeRowe

Feb 17, 2017
-Episode 1 was weird, tko via Doctor stoppage vs Primus.

-Part 2 was a somewhat competitive, but ultimately brutal beating at the hands of Gaethje.

-Part 3 saw him getting choked out by Poirier after a back-n-forth affair.

Does he finally get of the schneid vs Charles, or does his MSG curse continue?
 
