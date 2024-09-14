Chandler at MSG Part 4

JoeRowe
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 7,537
- Reaction score
- 13,205
-Episode 1 was weird, tko via Doctor stoppage vs Primus.
-Part 2 was a somewhat competitive, but ultimately brutal beating at the hands of Gaethje.
-Part 3 saw him getting choked out by Poirier after a back-n-forth affair.
Does he finally get of the schneid vs Charles, or does his MSG curse continue?
-Part 2 was a somewhat competitive, but ultimately brutal beating at the hands of Gaethje.
-Part 3 saw him getting choked out by Poirier after a back-n-forth affair.
Does he finally get of the schneid vs Charles, or does his MSG curse continue?