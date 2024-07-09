Cesar Gracie Not Thrilled About Nick Diaz Fighting Vicente Luque

Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2008
- Messages
- 5,317
- Reaction score
- 10,595
Nick Diaz’s longtime coach, Cesar Gracie, is not thrilled about Nick fighting Luque.
“I’m really not involved in that fight,” Gracie told Submission Radio. “I’m going to be perfectly honest with you. That wasn’t my idea. It wasn’t a fight I would have had. Like if I was advising Nick, I wouldn’t have advised him to do that fight. It’s in Abu Dhabi. I wouldn’t advise to go fight overseas at this point, especially Luque is a very tough guy. You know Nick is a tough guy, but it just doesn’t make that much sense for me where Nick is at in his career.
“And I don’t know. It’s not the fight I would have made. I don’t even know what’s going on with that fight to be honest with you. I speak to Nick. I spoke to Nick today a little bit, and yeah, I don’t have any plans for that fight, to be honest with you. I don’t know what’s going to happen with that one to be honest with you.
I haven’t been part of his training for this one. I’m just not. We talk every day, and I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, to be honest with you. I don’t. It’s a tossup what’s going to happen. And like, again, I think the camp, our camp in general, we haven’t been as involved like we are with other stuff. And so I don’t know what Nick is doing. I know he’s lost a lot of weight and everything, but I don’t really see him training with fighters. And I don’t know what’s going on with that fight.”
From what it sounds like, Nick isn’t training too hard for this fight. I wouldn’t be surprised if he looks worse than when he fought Lawler. Maybe he really does just need a paycheck.
“I’m really not involved in that fight,” Gracie told Submission Radio. “I’m going to be perfectly honest with you. That wasn’t my idea. It wasn’t a fight I would have had. Like if I was advising Nick, I wouldn’t have advised him to do that fight. It’s in Abu Dhabi. I wouldn’t advise to go fight overseas at this point, especially Luque is a very tough guy. You know Nick is a tough guy, but it just doesn’t make that much sense for me where Nick is at in his career.
“And I don’t know. It’s not the fight I would have made. I don’t even know what’s going on with that fight to be honest with you. I speak to Nick. I spoke to Nick today a little bit, and yeah, I don’t have any plans for that fight, to be honest with you. I don’t know what’s going to happen with that one to be honest with you.
I haven’t been part of his training for this one. I’m just not. We talk every day, and I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, to be honest with you. I don’t. It’s a tossup what’s going to happen. And like, again, I think the camp, our camp in general, we haven’t been as involved like we are with other stuff. And so I don’t know what Nick is doing. I know he’s lost a lot of weight and everything, but I don’t really see him training with fighters. And I don’t know what’s going on with that fight.”
From what it sounds like, Nick isn’t training too hard for this fight. I wouldn’t be surprised if he looks worse than when he fought Lawler. Maybe he really does just need a paycheck.