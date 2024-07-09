Cesar Gracie Not Thrilled About Nick Diaz Fighting Vicente Luque

Nick Diaz’s longtime coach, Cesar Gracie, is not thrilled about Nick fighting Luque.

“I’m really not involved in that fight,” Gracie told Submission Radio. “I’m going to be perfectly honest with you. That wasn’t my idea. It wasn’t a fight I would have had. Like if I was advising Nick, I wouldn’t have advised him to do that fight. It’s in Abu Dhabi. I wouldn’t advise to go fight overseas at this point, especially Luque is a very tough guy. You know Nick is a tough guy, but it just doesn’t make that much sense for me where Nick is at in his career.

“And I don’t know. It’s not the fight I would have made. I don’t even know what’s going on with that fight to be honest with you. I speak to Nick. I spoke to Nick today a little bit, and yeah, I don’t have any plans for that fight, to be honest with you. I don’t know what’s going to happen with that one to be honest with you.

I haven’t been part of his training for this one. I’m just not. We talk every day, and I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, to be honest with you. I don’t. It’s a tossup what’s going to happen. And like, again, I think the camp, our camp in general, we haven’t been as involved like we are with other stuff. And so I don’t know what Nick is doing. I know he’s lost a lot of weight and everything, but I don’t really see him training with fighters. And I don’t know what’s going on with that fight.”

From what it sounds like, Nick isn’t training too hard for this fight. I wouldn’t be surprised if he looks worse than when he fought Lawler. Maybe he really does just need a paycheck.
 
Hmmm I don't imagine he's hurting too bad for money - I imagine if he was only in it for the cash he would have kept fighting and not taken a break.

But I do find it suspicious that Cesar is so leery about him coming back. I def am not confident in him.
 
He's basically saying his boy is shot and it's plain as day and he would only feel comfortable if he was fighting someone he knows for sure is also shot and as old as him.

He probably would have been ok with him fighting Tony.
 
Yeah, man. Anything can happen, really. I just don't know. I spoke to my mom last night and we talk all the time but she doesn't even have anything to do with this fight, like, I don't have any plans for that fight.
 
Luque looks shot as well. If RDA would have just had a kickboxing match he would have easily beaten Luque just like Neal & Buckley.

I actually think Nick is live here, if he comes in shape & makes weight. Luque seems scared of being punched anymore.
 
I don't know....To be honest with you, I really don't know. I'm not sure....

I talked to him today, actually. I'm not sure what's going on with that fight. I wasn't involved with that one, I'm really not sure, to be honest....

I talk to Nick a lot - pretty much every day. I'm just not sure what's going on for this fight.

How the F are you going to say you talk to him all the time, you were his life-long trainer, and you have "no idea" what is going on or what Nick is doing to train? What do you talk to him about? Seems like this would be one of the major talking/discussion points between these two.

I thought I was reading the same thing over and over; like the TS had copy/pasted the quote multiple times.
 
Sounds like Cesar's ego is hurt that Nick didnt train with him, maybe Nick needs that however. Reading that it just seemed like he was more bothered by the fact he isn't involved than anything else.
 
Billthebutcher said:
Caesar shut up. Frank KO'd you in 21 seconds. You're the last person to talk about MMA fights.
I agree, I personally do not see any benefit for Nick to train with Cesar. Anything he could use he already knows from having worked with him his entire career, I just hope Nick is training diligently for this fight...would hate to see him fold again.
 
