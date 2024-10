Cesar Gracie slams "groupie" Jose Garcia over false accusations that he's trying to leech off Nick Diaz | BJPenn.com They say there are 2 sides to every story, and Cesar Gracie is making it known that he has nothing but love for his longtime pupil Nick Diaz.

It was earlier this week that Jose Garcia (BBJ), a member of the Diaz entourage, spoke to BJPENN.com and accused Cesar Gracie of being a “snake” who was attempting to exploit Diaz in hopes of a future payday associated with his slated return to MMA at UFC 310.stated Garcia.Those remarks marked the second time that Jose Garcia had accused Cesar Gracie of wrong doings with Nick Diaz, as he had previously claimed that the coach “ forced ” Nick Diaz to fight at UFC 266, this despite ‘The General’ being in bad mental and physical shape. Garcia also suggested that Gracie had been attempting to sabotage Nick’s camp for UFC Abu Dhabi, a fight which ultimately never came to fruition.Well, Cesar Gracie has heard enough from Jose Garcia and wants the world to know that he is no more than a ‘Diaz groupie’ who holds a grudge against him dating back to Nick’s most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 266.Cesar Gracie explained:Cesar Gracie continued in reference to Jose Garcia.Cesar Gracie began coaching and training Nick Diaz during his teenage years and helped guide him to the Strikeforce welterweight title in 2010. When asked to share what his current relationship with Nick is like, Cesar responded with the following sentiments.Following a three-year absence, Nick Diaz is currently slated to return to the Octagon at UFC 310 on December 7th for a welterweight showdown with Vicente Luque. Ahead of the fight, Nick is acting as his own manager and trainer.