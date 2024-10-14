Cesar Gracie slams “groupie” Jose Garcia over false accusations that he’s trying to leech off Nick Diaz

Hard to say



Cesar will naturally want a percentage of any involvement he has in any bout with Nick



Any coach would. Unless he is completely cut out, if he takes any role whether it negotiations, preparations, or just simply being the point-of-contact he is entitled to compensation of some sort



Im sure he and Nick have predetermined %’s that he receives for bouts



Also, who knows if Cesar even charged the Diaz bros academy fees their entire career. They could have been training there for free and pay by paying fight purse percentages



Many gyms do this as most aspiring fighters are dead broke and cant pay monthly dues. Monthly dues are required to keep gym afloat. Coaches that see potential will make the sacrifice of collecting monthly’s in lieu of creating a purse fighter