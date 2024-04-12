I have paid for a mobile phone and these services disable the functionality of my phone without asking the owner's permission and yes that is me.



I don't think it's fair, that mobile apps are allowed to take control like that, and at the end of the day, that's what matters, because what's the point of doing something like that?



Will this prevent users from downloading images or taking screenshots either by overriding whatapp settings or just by taking another phone and taking a pic : ) ? What did they achieve by forcibly implementing such an invasive method of controlling other people's property?



Imagine being called by someone you don't know, pretending to be a person X . You want to check that picture on the internet, if it pops up somewhere on the internet in relation to the name of the person who called you/texted you , and you can't do it as easily as you would with the options on your phone meant for such occasions, but no, you have to use some backdoor solutions on your own device where you want to check the validity of the person who sent you a message intended for you.



There are so many things cleverly hidden in this operating model that it is unbelievable, and there is nothing that can be done about it.