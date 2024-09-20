Media Cejudo responds to O'Malley saying he won a Bronze Olympic medal

Guy LeDouche said:
Hey at least Napoleon had fight IQ and a ground game
Henry can't have too much of an IQ considering her threw away his prime years not training/fighting and chasing after pussy that left him almost immediately.
 
xhaydenx said:
The poster I was replying to was talking about O’Malley.
 
it's petty but I'm glad cejudo didn't get everything he wanted from fake retiring and talking shit from the sidelines for years
it's just annoying
fwiw at least sean fights and is relevant. cejudo taunting when he's not an active fighter anymore is bitchmade
 
When Henry was on top of the world, his act came off as "cringe" (personally, I thought it was pretty funny). But now that he threw away his prime years and is on a losing streak, he just comes off as bitter.
 
Cejudo knows all about being a cuck. Retired in his prime and saw the division move past him. Basically cucked himself.

xhaydenx said:
This was probably the moment she went "Naaah.."
 
Henry got beat and humiliated way worst by Merab. Since he came back, he’s lost every fight he’s been in. Now picking a fight a Sean…sit the fuck down you cringey little bastard
 
