TUFNewb said: A slight pause in a 6 month downtrend, during which there was historic unprecedented population growth, is not the W you think it is. Click to expand...

What are you talking about? It's pretty much the win I said it is. I explained in the OP that there are some caveats to the data but it's still good news overall. Do you dispute that?"...The employment rate, or the percentage of the population that is employed, was also steady at 61.4 per cent, which StatsCan pointed out comes after six consecutive months of drops. That rate was also nearly one per cent lower in April 2024 than the year before, as population growth in Canada was higher than employment growth."So yeah, it's not necessarily the Greatest Economic Report Ever but it's not terrible either.