Crime Cash App Founder - Bob Lee - Murdered in San Fran by Stabbing

Limited Info at the time.... Any theories?



Video Appears To Show Mortally Wounded Cash App Creator Bob Lee Looking for Help in Downtown San Francisco After Stabbing
https://sfstandard.com/criminal-jus...elp-in-downtown-san-francisco-after-stabbing/
A high-profile tech executive fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning in Downtown San Francisco appears to have walked down an empty street looking for help before falling to the ground and ultimately succumbing to his injuries, The Standard has learned.


Surveillance footage reviewed by The Standard appears to show Bob Lee, a 43-year-old former top executive at Square, walking on the sidewalk up Main Street away from the Bay Bridge at around 2:30 a.m., holding his side with one hand and using his phone with the other.


Lee then crosses the intersection at Harrison Street toward a parked white Camry with its lights flashing, the video appears to show. Lee lifts his shirt—as if to show the driver his wound and ask for help—and then falls to the ground after the car drives away.



Bob Lee, very high profile Tech Entrepreneur and Leftist, murdered in the street. Is this catalyst to open eyes of Silicon Valley Elites?





Sad either way, whether it's a random act of violence and committed by someone personally known to Mr. Lee. With the trend in SF recently, I'm leaning hard to a random act committed by a homeless person or other criminal.
 
Theory? The higher the percentage of lefties, the higher the crime.
 
less cops, defund the police...what do you think was going to happen?

Is there any surprise that violent crime has spiked in many of these cities?
 
Even if there were something fishy about his death, we would never be told.

What I do know is the federal government is launching FedNow, the first step towards CBDCs. If there's one thing the government hates, it's competition. Cryptocurrencies are competition to CBDCs, and they will do everything they can to crush them. Is this incident related to that? Probably not, but who knows.
 
Yet that flies in the face of facts... do you ever wonder why you think this? Could it be the media you're ingesting is causing you to believe false things?

And before you blame Seattle and Portland for WA and Oregon being "in the brown" you should know that the crime rates in those states are highest in the poor rural areas which are conservative/trump land.

rdIgfkaXaJTxO72xNHbNMVKwFaeQCjztLVGd56X6qdw.jpg
 
