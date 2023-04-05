Scerpi
Limited Info at the time.... Any theories?
Video Appears To Show Mortally Wounded Cash App Creator Bob Lee Looking for Help in Downtown San Francisco After Stabbing
https://sfstandard.com/criminal-jus...elp-in-downtown-san-francisco-after-stabbing/
A high-profile tech executive fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning in Downtown San Francisco appears to have walked down an empty street looking for help before falling to the ground and ultimately succumbing to his injuries, The Standard has learned.
Surveillance footage reviewed by The Standard appears to show Bob Lee, a 43-year-old former top executive at Square, walking on the sidewalk up Main Street away from the Bay Bridge at around 2:30 a.m., holding his side with one hand and using his phone with the other.
Lee then crosses the intersection at Harrison Street toward a parked white Camry with its lights flashing, the video appears to show. Lee lifts his shirt—as if to show the driver his wound and ask for help—and then falls to the ground after the car drives away.
Bob Lee, very high profile Tech Entrepreneur and Leftist, murdered in the street. Is this catalyst to open eyes of Silicon Valley Elites?
Sad either way, whether it's a random act of violence and committed by someone personally known to Mr. Lee. With the trend in SF recently, I'm leaning hard to a random act committed by a homeless person or other criminal.
