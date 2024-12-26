Carlos Canizales vs. Panya “Petchmanee CP Freshmart” Pradabsri - Dec.26th Youtube

m.youtube.com

True4U

True4U (à¸à¸£à¸¹à¹à¸à¸£à¹à¸¢à¸¹)à¸à¹à¸à¸ à¹à¸à¸à¹à¸à¸à¸£à¹à¹à¸à¸à¸à¸±à¸à¸£à¸²à¸¢à¸à¸²à¸£à¸à¸±à¸à¹à¸à¸´à¸ à¹à¸¥à¸°à¸à¸µà¸¬à¸² à¸à¸µà¹ à¸à¸¸à¸à¸à¹à¸à¸à¹à¸¡à¹à¸à¸¥à¸²à¸ à¸à¸¥à¸à¸à¸à¸±à¹à¸à¸§à¸±à¸ à¸à¸à¸à¸à¸²à¸à¸²à¸¨à¹à¸«à¹à¸à¸¸à¸à¹à¸à¹à¸à¸¡à¹à¸¥à¹à¸§ à¸§à¸±à¸à¸à¸µà¹ à¸à¸µà¹ à¸à¹à¸à¸ 24...
m.youtube.com m.youtube.com

www.boxingscene.com

TV Picks of The Week: Carlos Canizales vs. Petchmanee CP Freshmart fight for world title

This week was originally supposed to bring us Naoya Inoue vs. Sam Goodman - but the cupboard isn't completely bare
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com

Why to Watch: This fight is for the vacant WBC junior flyweight world title that used to belong to Kenshiro Teraji. Canizales is a former secondary titleholder who’s never won the big one, while Freshmart is a former 105-pound titleholder looking to win a belt in a second weight class.
 
December 26: Bangkok, Thailand

Carlos Canizales vs. Panya Pradabsri, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC junior flyweight title
 
