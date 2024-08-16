Hey boys, hey.



It has been so busy and I am trying to be better about checking on my bros here.



I wanted to provide some life updates on Sherdog's CEO, Ol' Red Beard.



Business is going strong and I am finalizing a partnership with Google.



The projected numbers give me hope I will buy this platform (Sherdog) and I'm not even joking.



I don't know what that would mean for my work inside the prison system, but I think I've grown old for this shit.



My in-laws are throwing their house on the market at the end of the month as we are trying to get them closer to us and my pops just had a heart attack two weeks ago.



Life is tough sometimes, but just know, no matter what, I always come here for an escape from that stuff.



I am always watching and laughing/crying/living on Sherdog with you.



Happy Friday to you boys.



Just so we don't get wastelanded, let's share what our end of the year goals are.



I will go first...



My goal for the rest of 2024 is to fully sort my professional life out. I have too many irons in the fires and it isn't sustainable.



I want to end this year streamlined.



Oh and to get a dick reduction so I am finally under 12"



Cheers boys!