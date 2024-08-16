News Career/Life News

THE Red Beard

Hey boys, hey.

It has been so busy and I am trying to be better about checking on my bros here.

I wanted to provide some life updates on Sherdog's CEO, Ol' Red Beard.

Business is going strong and I am finalizing a partnership with Google.

The projected numbers give me hope I will buy this platform (Sherdog) and I'm not even joking.

I don't know what that would mean for my work inside the prison system, but I think I've grown old for this shit.

My in-laws are throwing their house on the market at the end of the month as we are trying to get them closer to us and my pops just had a heart attack two weeks ago.

Life is tough sometimes, but just know, no matter what, I always come here for an escape from that stuff.

I am always watching and laughing/crying/living on Sherdog with you.

Happy Friday to you boys.

Just so we don't get wastelanded, let's share what our end of the year goals are.

I will go first...

My goal for the rest of 2024 is to fully sort my professional life out. I have too many irons in the fires and it isn't sustainable.

I want to end this year streamlined.

Oh and to get a dick reduction so I am finally under 12"

Cheers boys!
 
1723814053659.png
 
If you buy Sherdog one day, remember that I always wanted to be a mods here.

I'll change my username to Hannibal and my quest for vengeance will begin.
 
