It has been a bit since I've posted on here. My work has "upgraded" their firewall and my old work around is no more. Sad days we are in boys.



When I get home from work, responsibilities are pretty high, so getting on here is not always in the cards. Ronnie went on hospice Saturday and that was both hard and cathartic.



He has battled like a friggin warrior and since he and my mother in law moved into my neighborhood back in October, we have made a lot of memories...both sad and glorious.



Since October, I have run the two households and I'm honored for all of it. In terms of care giver, I am now doing all the IADLs and ADLs with Ronnie as he is quite the fall risk. Gotta protect my pops.



Life is good even though it doesn't always feel that way. I'm still chess training every morning (I'm in the top 85th percentile now working towards 90th) and I'm staying present and some of my Sherbros advised.



Work is nuts and not to make this political, but government work sucks now lol. I'm facing another promotion which would put me way high up. Double edged sword but I'm doing it for the family too.



That's all my updates, but just know I'm still here and I still love this community.



Cliffs: Read it all or fite me irl.