Red Beard

Red Beard

Feb 26, 2016
15,683
34,332
It has been a bit since I've posted on here. My work has "upgraded" their firewall and my old work around is no more. Sad days we are in boys.

When I get home from work, responsibilities are pretty high, so getting on here is not always in the cards. Ronnie went on hospice Saturday and that was both hard and cathartic.

He has battled like a friggin warrior and since he and my mother in law moved into my neighborhood back in October, we have made a lot of memories...both sad and glorious.

Since October, I have run the two households and I'm honored for all of it. In terms of care giver, I am now doing all the IADLs and ADLs with Ronnie as he is quite the fall risk. Gotta protect my pops.

Life is good even though it doesn't always feel that way. I'm still chess training every morning (I'm in the top 85th percentile now working towards 90th) and I'm staying present and some of my Sherbros advised.

Work is nuts and not to make this political, but government work sucks now lol. I'm facing another promotion which would put me way high up. Double edged sword but I'm doing it for the family too.

That's all my updates, but just know I'm still here and I still love this community.

Cliffs: Read it all or fite me irl.
 
I dont know you on a personally level. But nobody got easy life, or a life without struggle
 
Frode Falch said:
I dont know you on a personally level. But nobody got easy life, or a life without struggle
I think that is what many people forget. They think that they are the only ones with issues. The truth is, life is a beautiful thing if you let it be.
 
Red Beard said:
I think that is what many people forget. They think that they are the only ones with issues. The truth is, life is a beautiful thing if you let it be.
I hear you. The struggle is what keep us going. It can break you, or it can be the force or reason for your own rock solid confidence.

I would imagine that most "normal" people fall somewhere in the middle
 
Frode Falch said:
I hear you. The struggle is what keep us going. It can break you, or it can be the force or reason for your own rock solid confidence.

I would imagine that most "normal" people fall somewhere in the middle
I think that's a safe assumption. These past few years have helped me grow more than suffer.
 
Hope things get better with that job you get. Congrats on the chess training as well! I'm currently nursing an injured sternum so I haven't done a lot of bench lately.
 
