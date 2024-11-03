Elections Cardi B: Shes Going to pass a ban on Price Garging on Groceries

Another Embarrassing moment for Harris.
During a Harris Rally.

Cardi B appeared to the rally and announced she endorsed Harris.

While it was clearly that she was reading from a teleprompter.
The teleprompter broke down and instead used the phone to finish the speech.

In the speech, Cardi B defended Harris/Biden Economy by suggesting that buying Milk and Egg wont break the bank.
Harris she is going to pass Price Garging on Groceries.

Harris/Walz are all in on Price Garging on Groceries.

I am sorry but i dont believe a Price Garging on Groceries is a soultion.
 
Why would anyone from either party give half a fuck about the opinion of the wet ass pussy song girl <36> On the other side we have Hulk Hogan tearing his shirt at the Republican Convention. Also, dear TS, it's price gouging. Gouging. "Garging" is not a word.

The US is dying, we are a clown country to the highest degree.
 
Pretty fucking slow news day.
 
Volador said:
Why would anyone from either party give half a fuck about the opinion of the wet ass pussy song girl <36> On the other side we have Hulk Hogan tearing his shirt at the Republican Convention. Also, dear TS, it's price gouging. Gouging. "Garging" is not a word.

The US is dying, we are a clown country to the highest degree.
Cardio B said "garging". He was merely quoting this musical genius.
 
Volador said:
Also, dear TS, it's price gouging. Gouging. "Garging" is not a word.
Yes you imbecilic fuck, thats the point of this stupid thread. Cardi B mispronounced it.

You and OP deserve each other.
 
Why would anybody want this ratchet whores endorsement
 
Mack Yancy said:
Yes you imbecilic fuck, thats the point of this stupid thread. Cardi B mispronounced it.

You and OP deserve each other.
No, retard. Whoever subtitled the video subtitled it wrong, lol. Listen to it, she pronounces it with her usual NY accent. How fucking stupid are you?
 
Volador said:
No, retard. Whoever subtitled the video subtitled it wrong, lol. Listen to it, she pronounces it with her usual accent. How fucking stupid are you?
She pronounced it wrong dipshit, accent or no.

Listen dimwit, Cardi B isn't going to read your post and fuck you. Give it up.
 
Mack Yancy said:
She pronounced it wrong dipshit, accent or no.

Listen dimwit, Cardi B isn't going to read your post and fuck you. Give it up.
Lol. Have you ever been to NYC? I'm going to guess no. And you also are such an idiot that you don't realize I was making fun of her in my post. Lmao. You are a special kind of retarded, and deaf to boot.
 
Garging is what she promised before robbing guys
 
Tatra said:
The loser just oozes from you. lol

<Dany07>
Then maybe you can stop yourself posting in this loser's thread, but we all know you can't help yourself. You don't have anything else going on in your life, do you little guy?
<JonesLaugh>
 
It amazes me that Kackla Harris has done nothing as VP in the last 4 years, but people believe she is going to fix the economy "IF" she becomes potus, yet has not given a single plan on how.
 
Volador said:
I was making fun of her in my post. Lmao. You are a special kind of retarded, and deaf to boot.
Yes 'making fun' by telling on yourself that you watched her WAP video. Which you probably did with the sound off.

Stupid little simp popped a boner and now is defending his WAP queen on the internet.

bork1}

And yes I'm 'deaf' good thing these posts are all in texts with no audio you 83 IQ keyboard demon.
 
