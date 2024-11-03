Another Embarrassing moment for Harris.

During a Harris Rally.



Cardi B appeared to the rally and announced she endorsed Harris.



While it was clearly that she was reading from a teleprompter.

The teleprompter broke down and instead used the phone to finish the speech.



In the speech, Cardi B defended Harris/Biden Economy by suggesting that buying Milk and Egg wont break the bank.

Harris she is going to pass Price Garging on Groceries.



Harris/Walz are all in on Price Garging on Groceries.



I am sorry but i dont believe a Price Garging on Groceries is a soultion.

