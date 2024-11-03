GoldenWolf87
Another Embarrassing moment for Harris.
During a Harris Rally.
Cardi B appeared to the rally and announced she endorsed Harris.
While it was clearly that she was reading from a teleprompter.
The teleprompter broke down and instead used the phone to finish the speech.
In the speech, Cardi B defended Harris/Biden Economy by suggesting that buying Milk and Egg wont break the bank.
Harris she is going to pass Price Garging on Groceries.
Harris/Walz are all in on Price Garging on Groceries.
I am sorry but i dont believe a Price Garging on Groceries is a soultion.
