I support trans people generally, trans women in women's sports isn't a hill I'll die on. Going through male puberty is no joke, that's why men and women, for the most part, don't compete with each other in sports. It's my understanding that HRT isn't enough to make up the difference. Also, ain't no one pretending to be a woman for a scholarship; that is a serious process to go through. Regardless, it's an overblown culture war issue for Republicans, a distraction.



That said, that's not why the Democrats are taking Ls in elections though yes, their sometimes/often vapid social politics can be annoying and a distraction from their lack of substantive policy for the average person (all people, including the marginalized they claim to care about). It's because they don't stand for anything. They lose a lotta people of various stripes because they're no longer the party of the working class, they serve the wealthy as the GOP does, they just do so in a gentler way that keeps the train on the tracks and they're better on social issues. Their politics are, "we take money from good billionaires", "the economy is great, actually", "at least we're not as bad as them", and "vote blue no matter who." Gavin Newsom just did a podcast with fucking Charlie Kirk. Not exactly inspiring stuff. To that end, I think only 63% of eligible voters voted the last election.



If say, everyone had healthcare and a living wage, paid time off by law, affordable housing, free college, etc, and assuming the GOP stayed the same as it is meow the Democrats could all dress in drag and sing YMCA everywhere they go with rainbow tits out for Harambe in a nonstop pro abortion Pride parade and they wouldn't lose an election in 100 years.