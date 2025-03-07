GearSolidMetal
Leftists, I come to you with open arms in the name of the democracy that all true Americans love, with the helpful advice towards the chances of your party flourishing in the House & Senate elections of 2026, and possibly the White House in 2028.
You need to let the trans-athletes issue go.
It's a political liability.
Its an issue that the MAGA-supporters are beating your current politicians with, and will beat your 2026 & 2028 candidates with.
The issue is this -
Male athletes that want scholarships, but suck at their sports, are claiming to be women to compete against women to steal their scholarships.
And the men competing against women are injuring the women.
And I'm not even suggesting dropping the trans issue completely, because that'd make the trans-activists angry, and nobody wants trans-activists to be angry at them.
Even an employee at TYT is losing her mind about Cenk's comments about Trans-Athletes.
And your probable 2028 nominee Gavin Newsom is breaking from the party's typical position... because he knows it'll sink him in the polls, as well as the entire party.
So my point is this...
This is an 80/20 issue and you're the 20.
Right-wingers smell blood on this issue and they're going for the throat against your candidates.
I've heard some of you say 'But its only a handful of athletes so what's the big deal?'
Exactly... what is the big deal... for your side?
Are you really going to let a miniscule issue that only effects a few dozen every year interfere with your party's chances to win the House, Senate, and Presidency?
You've lost the battle on this issue, and it may cost you power for many years to come.
