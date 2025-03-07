  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections Leftists, you need to bend the knee on Transgender Athletes. The future of the Democrat Party depends on it.

Leftists, I come to you with open arms in the name of the democracy that all true Americans love, with the helpful advice towards the chances of your party flourishing in the House & Senate elections of 2026, and possibly the White House in 2028.

You need to let the trans-athletes issue go.

It's a political liability.
Its an issue that the MAGA-supporters are beating your current politicians with, and will beat your 2026 & 2028 candidates with.

The issue is this -
Male athletes that want scholarships, but suck at their sports, are claiming to be women to compete against women to steal their scholarships.
OS_T.0.jpg

And the men competing against women are injuring the women.


And I'm not even suggesting dropping the trans issue completely, because that'd make the trans-activists angry, and nobody wants trans-activists to be angry at them.



Even an employee at TYT is losing her mind about Cenk's comments about Trans-Athletes.



And your probable 2028 nominee Gavin Newsom is breaking from the party's typical position... because he knows it'll sink him in the polls, as well as the entire party.

So my point is this...
game-of-thrones-daenerys-targaryen.gif


This is an 80/20 issue and you're the 20.
Right-wingers smell blood on this issue and they're going for the throat against your candidates.

I've heard some of you say 'But its only a handful of athletes so what's the big deal?'
Exactly... what is the big deal... for your side?
Are you really going to let a miniscule issue that only effects a few dozen every year interfere with your party's chances to win the House, Senate, and Presidency?

You've lost the battle on this issue, and it may cost you power for many years to come.
 
If a fundamental part of your worldview is that everyone is automatically equal and deserving total equity as a human right, why would you not support trans people manifesting their inner selves rather than upholding a system that oppressed them? You wouldn't, and losing an election might be a worthy sacrifice for many of them to stick to their values.
 
I'd hate to be the guy that runs into Brock Lesnar's daughter at the meet.
{<hhh]
 
Do you really think guys are faking being trans for a scholarship? Pretty extreme don’t you think?
 
"Total Equity."
south_park_-_10_09_31_pm.jpg


 
I mean the Republicans should be happy the Dems doubled down again. They can just keep making fun of them and re-run the they/them ads.
 
It wouldn't be extreme.
It'd be smart.

If I were illegally entering the country and was caught, I wouldn't admit I was entering illegally, I'd say I was seeking asylum.

<Y2JSmirk>
 
I support trans people generally, trans women in women's sports isn't a hill I'll die on. Going through male puberty is no joke, that's why men and women, for the most part, don't compete with each other in sports. It's my understanding that HRT isn't enough to make up the difference. Also, ain't no one pretending to be a woman for a scholarship; that is a serious process to go through. Regardless, it's an overblown culture war issue for Republicans, a distraction.

That said, that's not why the Democrats are taking Ls in elections though yes, their sometimes/often vapid social politics can be annoying and a distraction from their lack of substantive policy for the average person (all people, including the marginalized they claim to care about). It's because they don't stand for anything. They lose a lotta people of various stripes because they're no longer the party of the working class, they serve the wealthy as the GOP does, they just do so in a gentler way that keeps the train on the tracks and they're better on social issues. Their politics are, "we take money from good billionaires", "the economy is great, actually", "at least we're not as bad as them", and "vote blue no matter who." Gavin Newsom just did a podcast with fucking Charlie Kirk. Not exactly inspiring stuff. To that end, I think only 63% of eligible voters voted the last election.

If say, everyone had healthcare and a living wage, paid time off by law, affordable housing, free college, etc, and assuming the GOP stayed the same as it is meow the Democrats could all dress in drag and sing YMCA everywhere they go with rainbow tits out for Harambe in a nonstop pro abortion Pride parade and they wouldn't lose an election in 100 years.
 
You think it’s smart to pretend you’re trans for 4 years of your collegiate experience plus your high school years to secure a scholarship?
 
It doesn't matter what I 'think.'
What's the difference between someone who's trans or pretending they're trans? How can they prove it? But even ask to prove it would somehow be a discrimination.

Just because someone claims they're trans doesn't mean they're more virtuous and anyone else.

Anyway, that's besides the point of the thread which is the polls even in deep blue areas are against the trans-activists on this subject.
The general public want biological men to compete against biological men, and biological women against biological women.

MV5BMTYzNjE0NDQ0N15BMl5BanBnXkFtZTYwNjU1MDY3._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg
 
The sheer amount of braincells that people put towards this topic is way more concerning than the actual topic IMO. But I know why it happens. Gotta use that propaganda to create fear. Working like gangbusters.
 
Being male means overwhelming physical advantages, more significant than any PED an athlete could take, that don't disappear just because the person feels like a different gender. Where's the concern for the female athletes NOT being given an equal playing field. The idea that their stance is about "equality" is just a comforting little narrative that exists nowhere except in their own head. It makes them feel superior and more virtuous than other people. They claim they're empathetic. That's not empathy, it's ego.
 
It shouldn’t even be a topic, but progressive retards who should never have had any political power, made it one.
 
Yup, working like gangbusters.

 
They're worrying about the wrong 1 %.
 
You sure about that? Put trans, tranny, or whatever variation of the word in the search bar and tell me what the results look like.
 
