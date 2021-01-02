Caravan (trailer) parks

TankAbbott4Eva

TankAbbott4Eva

Currently on holidays at my cabin which is in a caravan park up the beach (trailer park for you yanks). Highlights so far:

- Impending title fight between the resident drunk woman and the new single mum of 5, issue being the flirting of the single mum with resident drunks boyfriend. FWIW I’ll have the single mum by early TKO, she looks like she goes well.

- One resident got beat up by his girlfriend and drove home drunk at 2:30 am, he returned the next day and all seems to be well

- Drinking before noon most days

- Barmaid with the huge tits at the pub next door

- Doing fuck all for two weeks

Anyone stay in a park, funny stories pls. Also inb4 you sound poor and no pics of any females mentioned.

Also not meant to tease you who are locked down, I’m thinking of you good cunts and hope you’re doing well.
 
Find yourself a shirt with a breast pocket and pop your smartphone in there making sure you have the outward facing camera in the proper orientation so you can record the next fight that breaks out for us. We won't give you shit for vertical video either because that's the only way the pocket is going to work without modification.
 
Never seen a caravan park but in year 6 we took a 3 day school trip to Canberra and stayed in a cabin area. Kangaroos came to visit in the morning, that's all I've got.
 
Last time I was on a caravan park was 38 years ago in South of France.......
 
Slobodan said:
Never seen a caravan park but in year 6 we took a 3 day school trip to Canberra and stayed in a cabin area. Kangaroos came to visit in the morning, that's all I've got.
You should really visit one. Caravan parks are the natural habitat of the Australian native bogan. Truly a majestic creature which can be easily identified by their flowing manes (mullet) flannel shirt, stubbie of VB and packet of winnie blues.
 
Legumes said:
Find yourself a shirt with a breast pocket and pop your smartphone in there making sure you have the outward facing camera in the proper orientation so you can record the next fight that breaks out for us. We won't give you shit for vertical video either because that's the only way the pocket is going to work without modification.
Good plan but you don’t wear shirts in a caravan park, that would immediately look sus
 
Contempt said:
You should really visit one. Caravan parks are the natural habitat of the Australian native bogan. Truly a majestic creature which can be easily identified by their flowing manes (mullet) flannel shirt, stubbie of VB and packet of winnie blues.
You know me don’t you?
 
Help me as a 'yank' understand. Sure, we have trailer parks here- but one doesn't go to them to vacation/'holiday' as you put it? Like yes, there's all manner of white trash activity going on there as you describe- so obviously not a vacation destination.....?

Do you Aussies just go on 'holiday' to trailer parks? Why? How does that even work, is there like one trailer being rented on Airbnb or something?
 
Contempt said:
You should really visit one. Caravan parks are the natural habitat of the Australian native bogan. Truly a majestic creature which can be easily identified by their flowing manes (mullet) flannel shirt, stubbie of VB and packet of winnie blues.
Is a mullet also called a Canadian passport down under?
 
sakfjgadsyukgf said:
Help me as a 'yank' understand. Sure, we have trailer parks here- but one doesn't go to them to vacation/'holiday' as you put it? Like yes, there's all manner of white trash activity going on there as you describe- so obviously not a vacation destination.....?

Do you Aussies just go on 'holiday' to trailer parks? Why? How does that even work, is there like one trailer being rented on Airbnb or something?
Ok so this park is right on the beach, we’re limited to 100 days a year so no one lives here, it’s just for holidays. We own our cabin but body corporate fees are like $5k, and we can’t sublet unfortunately.

It’s a vacation destination of sorts, depends what you’re looking for. Not resort style with swim up bars but it’s fun all the same!
 
