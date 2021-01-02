Caravan (trailer) parks

Currently on holidays at my cabin which is in a caravan park up the beach (trailer park for you yanks). Highlights so far:



- Impending title fight between the resident drunk woman and the new single mum of 5, issue being the flirting of the single mum with resident drunks boyfriend. FWIW I’ll have the single mum by early TKO, she looks like she goes well.



- One resident got beat up by his girlfriend and drove home drunk at 2:30 am, he returned the next day and all seems to be well



- Drinking before noon most days



- Barmaid with the huge tits at the pub next door



- Doing fuck all for two weeks



Anyone stay in a park, funny stories pls. Also inb4 you sound poor and no pics of any females mentioned.



Also not meant to tease you who are locked down, I’m thinking of you good cunts and hope you’re doing well.