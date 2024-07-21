TLDR: An old lady posted something on FB about the "Too bad they weren't a better shot."



Random male Karen comes and confronts her at her job at Home Depot and films it. Libs of TikTok takes the video and tags Home Depot and complains - getting the lady fired. Then they post again bragging about getting her fired.



Libs of TikTok is being a complete asshole and being the very monster they always rail against - cancel culture.



I agree with some things they post - such as not indoctrinating children with trans ideology - and of course do not agree with saying Trump should get shot but regardless, this is still a complete dipshit move.



So what if some random minimum wage senior citizen old lady has a wrong opinion on Facebook? You have to get her fired for this. Fucking asses.



