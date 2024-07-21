Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 11,059
- Reaction score
- 10,151
TLDR: An old lady posted something on FB about the "Too bad they weren't a better shot."
Random male Karen comes and confronts her at her job at Home Depot and films it. Libs of TikTok takes the video and tags Home Depot and complains - getting the lady fired. Then they post again bragging about getting her fired.
Libs of TikTok is being a complete asshole and being the very monster they always rail against - cancel culture.
I agree with some things they post - such as not indoctrinating children with trans ideology - and of course do not agree with saying Trump should get shot but regardless, this is still a complete dipshit move.
So what if some random minimum wage senior citizen old lady has a wrong opinion on Facebook? You have to get her fired for this. Fucking asses.
Random male Karen comes and confronts her at her job at Home Depot and films it. Libs of TikTok takes the video and tags Home Depot and complains - getting the lady fired. Then they post again bragging about getting her fired.
Libs of TikTok is being a complete asshole and being the very monster they always rail against - cancel culture.
I agree with some things they post - such as not indoctrinating children with trans ideology - and of course do not agree with saying Trump should get shot but regardless, this is still a complete dipshit move.
So what if some random minimum wage senior citizen old lady has a wrong opinion on Facebook? You have to get her fired for this. Fucking asses.
Last edited: