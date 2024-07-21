Social Cancel Culture at it's Finest - Libs of TikTok Gets an Old Lady Fired From Home Depot

TLDR: An old lady posted something on FB about the "Too bad they weren't a better shot."

Random male Karen comes and confronts her at her job at Home Depot and films it. Libs of TikTok takes the video and tags Home Depot and complains - getting the lady fired. Then they post again bragging about getting her fired.

Libs of TikTok is being a complete asshole and being the very monster they always rail against - cancel culture.

I agree with some things they post - such as not indoctrinating children with trans ideology - and of course do not agree with saying Trump should get shot but regardless, this is still a complete dipshit move.

So what if some random minimum wage senior citizen old lady has a wrong opinion on Facebook? You have to get her fired for this. Fucking asses.

 
Libs of tiktok is also responsible for bomb threats being called in on children's hospitals.

Vile subhumans
 
Did Home Depot fire her, or did she quit because she was tracked down and doxxed at her place of employment? Which it amounts to the same thing.

While the assassination attempt against Trump failed, an innocent person—Corey Comperatore—was killed. Everyone joking about the attempt on Trump's life ignores that, or simply don't care because he was a Trump supporter and in their minds probably deserved it. Anyway, I think companies would be a bit less sensitive about the whole thing if all that happened was Trump getting his ear nicked.
 
Not everyone would consider a conservative an innocent person. That doesn't mean they deserved to die but that person no doubt wished harm on all sorts of marginalized people. Why tf would anyone offer him any smpathy?

Lol at thinking COMPANIES care about joe schmo conservative everyman. You know damm well if no one died and Trump got his ear nicked this would go damm well the exact same way.
 
