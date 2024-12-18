Social Canadian UHC - Woman waits 6 years for Knee Replacement - Get leg amputated Instead

But its free right? No? Oh, you still pay for it with taxes, so it's not free. But like most Government run programs, it's garbage.



And if you think the US healthcare system is too expensive, blame Obamacare. If you're not a patrician hack that is.
Obamacare Has Doubled the Cost of Individual Health Insurance

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), known as Obamacare, produced major dislocations in the individual (non-group) health insurance market by imposing a raft of new mandates and regulations, coupled with new income-related coverage subsidies. The results have been not only reduced insurer choice and...
The Government fucks up everything it touches...

Manitoba woman set to lose right leg after languishing in hospital bed with open wound​

Shared Health, province apologize after patient's wound couldn't be stitched up because no bed for her at HSC​


It's a devastating outcome for Milburn, who in October finally received the knee replacement surgery she's wanted for six years.

The procedure led to an infection, and in late November a surgeon from HSC removed dead skin from her knee.

She was quickly transferred to Concordia Hospital for an examination. She was supposed to head to HSC right after to have the leg stitched up.

"I came out of recovery, they phoned HSC and they said you can't send her here, we don't have a bed," Milburn said.

She spent eight days at Concordia before a bed opened up at HSC.

Once she was finally transferred, Milburn went under the knife for another infection, but due to the long delay in stitching up the wound, she said she was told her leg wasn't salvageable. Two doctors recommended the amputation, she said.

Her husband, Dan Milburn, was visibly frustrated as he recounted his wife's ordeal.

"Upset, hurt, angry, mad," he said.

"The health-care system failed my wife, and now because of that she's going to lose her leg."

On Monday, the fellow military veteran showed up at HSC with a motorized scooter — a Christmas gift he never expected to buy his wife this year.

He said the surgeon who removed dead tissue from his wife's knee shouldn't have started an operation he couldn't finish.

"He didn't have a plan. He started cutting [her leg] without making sure there was a bed available here."
 
Eesh.... this is brutal. I do feel for the woman here. Knee replacement means I'm good walking now... this was terrible. There are rough things with that system for sure. Just like all of them
 
Can we stop defunding Canada's atrocious healthcare system?
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
So the American healthcare is perfect then I guess .
Let’s get rid of Obamacare to start

I remember my premiums doubling immediately after

I just had hernia surgery and waited 4 weeks for it. My total out of pocket was $2,500

Im sure shooting more CEO’s will fix things though
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
So the American healthcare is perfect then I guess .
as long as you never get sick or injured, or if you don't mind starting a crystal meth empire from inside of your RV just to help cover the expenses of your cancer treatment.
 
Canada doesn't have UHC so your title is wrong. It has 10 different SP systems, each administered and ran by the provinces. (Feds run the territories). Canada does have a national health act that has social rules (not medical overview) to get federal funding, but each province is free not to follow it while producing their own system and providing a large bulk of their funding.

Would love to see increase in privatization in ontario, but issues like you see in this article are more common in shithole provinces with shithole economics (Manitoba/ the maritimes / Atlantic canada)

On a flip note, the US states could easily adopt the Canadian system, several have tabled plans that have gone nowhere (California, Colorado etc) and Vermont passed legislation to introduce it and it failed before it even started.
 
Bring competition back to healthcare. Get the lawyers and accountants out of healthcare with new laws protecting doctors and hospitals from outrageous settlements and lawsuits.
 
Whippy McGee said:
Bring competition back to healthcare. Get the lawyers and accountants out of healthcare with new laws protecting doctors and hospitals from outrageous settlements and lawsuits.
That's not the issue in Canada. The issue in Canada is wasteful spending as always. You could increase their funding 1000%, they'd just waste it.

Also Canadian doctors worth a fuck all move to America to become millionaires rather than be thousandaires in Canada.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
So the American healthcare is perfect then I guess .
As tragic as this woman's case is, it's not as bad as that American guy who got his liver resected instead of his spleen.
Man, 70, dies after Florida surgeon removed liver instead of spleen: lawyer - National | Globalnews.ca

William Bryan was allegedly convinced by Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky to get his spleen removed, only for the surgeon to take out the wrong organ.
In Canada, I think this story is also a tragedy: Two children dead from tonsilectomies
"The review is now complete and did not identify any specific actions, absence of actions, quality of care concerns, or systems issues that directly or indirectly contributed to the two deaths,"
 
gatchaman said:
As tragic as this woman's case is, it's not as bad as that American guy who got his liver resected instead of his spleen.
Man, 70, dies after Florida surgeon removed liver instead of spleen: lawyer - National | Globalnews.ca

William Bryan was allegedly convinced by Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky to get his spleen removed, only for the surgeon to take out the wrong organ.
In Canada, I think this story is also a tragedy: Two children dead from tonsilectomies
"The review is now complete and did not identify any specific actions, absence of actions, quality of care concerns, or systems issues that directly or indirectly contributed to the two deaths,"
This ain’t the same thing. It wasn’t a medical error.
 
Whippy McGee said:
Bring competition back to healthcare. Get the lawyers and accountants out of healthcare with new laws protecting doctors and hospitals from outrageous settlements and lawsuits.
In Canada, you will get only a pittance if you successfully sue over negligence causing death.
In Canada, the real money is in lawyers suing each other over libel.
 
cincymma79 said:
This ain’t the same thing. It wasn’t a medical error.
I would agree that overbooking surgeries is a different kind of error.

But there is a related issue that decreasing government regulation will increase access but also has the potential to allow more low quality service, like resecting the wrong organ.

It is a question of whether government bureaucracy can actually serve a useful gatekeeping function.
 
gatchaman said:
As tragic as this woman's case is, it's not as bad as that American guy who got his liver resected instead of his spleen.
Man, 70, dies after Florida surgeon removed liver instead of spleen: lawyer - National | Globalnews.ca

William Bryan was allegedly convinced by Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky to get his spleen removed, only for the surgeon to take out the wrong organ.
In Canada, I think this story is also a tragedy: Two children dead from tonsilectomies
"The review is now complete and did not identify any specific actions, absence of actions, quality of care concerns, or systems issues that directly or indirectly contributed to the two deaths,"
This is zero to do with massive wait times and lack of care. The lady in the OP lost her leg due to lack of service... basically neglected. And fuck... she waited 6 years for her knee replacement in the first place.

Medical Malpractice is always a thing... everywhere

More people die in hospitals due to mistakes than any other cause.

I had nurses and medical staff ask me for my name, DOB and what procedure I was having about 28 times the morning I had my hernia surgery.

lol...
 
