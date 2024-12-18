Obamacare Has Doubled the Cost of Individual Health Insurance The Affordable Care Act (ACA), known as Obamacare, produced major dislocations in the individual (non-group) health insurance market by imposing a raft of new mandates and regulations, coupled with new income-related coverage subsidies. The results have been not only reduced insurer choice and...

Manitoba woman set to lose right leg after languishing in hospital bed with open wound​

Shared Health, province apologize after patient's wound couldn't be stitched up because no bed for her at HSC​

But its free right? No? Oh, you still pay for it with taxes, so it's not free. But like most Government run programs, it's garbage.And if you think the US healthcare system is too expensive, blame Obamacare. If you're not a patrician hack that is.The Government fucks up everything it touches...It's a devastating outcome for Milburn, who in October finally received the knee replacement surgery she's wanted for six years.The procedure led to an infection, and in late November a surgeon from HSC removed dead skin from her knee.She was quickly transferred to Concordia Hospital for an examination. She was supposed to head to HSC right after to have the leg stitched up."I came out of recovery, they phoned HSC and they said you can't send her here, we don't have a bed," Milburn said.She spent eight days at Concordia before a bed opened up at HSC.Once she was finally transferred, Milburn went under the knife for another infection, but due to the long delay in stitching up the wound, she said she was told her leg wasn't salvageable. Two doctors recommended the amputation, she said.Her husband, Dan Milburn, was visibly frustrated as he recounted his wife's ordeal."Upset, hurt, angry, mad," he said."The health-care system failed my wife, and now because of that she's going to lose her leg."On Monday, the fellow military veteran showed up at HSC with a motorized scooter — a Christmas gift he never expected to buy his wife this year.He said the surgeon who removed dead tissue from his wife's knee shouldn't have started an operation he couldn't finish."He didn't have a plan. He started cutting [her leg] without making sure there was a bed available here."