This is the equivalent to some lefties moving to/visiting some third world shit hole, to prove that all they've heard on the media about said shit hole, is all propaganda...until they get sold into the sex trade.



Canadian too? Sheesh. What, you move from frozen tundra to frozen tundra, but think their stance on LGBT issues is gonna bring solace to you, after they take all your money? Shit, you might just end up a part of the LGBT community, once you start turning tricks for food.



Yeah, fellow conservative Canadians...Russia not very good. Not even close to Rocky IV, which wasn't exactly complimentary. Even a fantastical pro-boxing superstar had to struggle over there. Sure, it all looks neat on screen, having to literally scrape and claw your way to comfort on a daily basis, but I assure you, it fucking sucks in reality, and there will be no montage.