Canada's spending on defence falls well short of NATO target of 2% of GDP

Like the title says, there's no doot aboot it; even with new spending recently announced, we're still not hitting that target--although they claim future spending not yet approved (or announced) will bring them up to the target in future months. Trudeau seems intent on moving like a snail when it comes to increases in our spending. According to some sources, the new spending the Liberals have announced will still only bring us up to 1.6% from 1.3% in 2023. Trudeau has been in office since 2014 so this must be solely his fault, right? Useless motherfucker.


Oh wait,
thehub.ca

DeepDive: Just how bad is Canada’s defence spending problem? Downright disastrous—with little hope in sight

thehub.ca thehub.ca
Historically, Canada was a relatively large spender on national defence. After the end of the Korean War in the early 1950s, Canadian military expenditures peaked at over 7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) before steadily falling to roughly 2 percent in the 1980s.

Things, however, began to change with two episodes of fiscal consolidation, first under the Chrétien government in the 1990s and then under the Harper government in the 2000s. As a result, defence expenditures fell from 2.11 percent in 1986 to roughly 1 percent of GDP by 2014. At the same time, the size of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) was cut by 30 percent from 90,000 active troops in 1990 to 62,000 in 2005. The force size has remained mostly unchanged ever since.

It must be noted that 2014 wasn’t just an important year for being a low point in post-Second World War defence spending. It’s also the year when NATO implemented its much-discussed 2 percent of GDP defence spending target.

The origin of the 2-percent target actually dates back to 2006 when the notion of such a minimum national spending goal was first mentioned in a NATO document. Yet, a spending pledge would not be formalized until the 2014 NATO summit in Wales, which came on the heels of Russia’s invasion of Crimea in the same year.
So, prior to the current budget, we were up to 1.3% from 1% under Stephen Harper. Wadda ya know about that?

Now, it's fair to say, and the article above details, there's been a lot of time for the Liberals to do better but for how long have they been in office under a minority government? Let's say they suddenly announced 4 years ago, during a global pandemic, no less, that to meet NATO targets they were going to enact massive deficit spending to raise the percent of GDP* defence spending right to 2% immediately. How would Canadians react to that when the healthcare system is overwhelmed?

tl;dr The Liberals may not have done great with this issue over the last several years, they nevertheless did better than their Conservative predecessors.
 
That’s ok, the US will take up the difference so canadians can brag about free healthcare
 
Don't know how Canada has been able to meet it in the past. Also what other countries missed the mark post pandemic
 
Must be getting close to election time. @Andy Capp, the guy who supposedly doesn't like Trudeau(in between elections of course), is on the defense.

He's done, bro. The Liberal party itself, will be lucky to maintain relevancy come the election. The majority of Canadians don't even want Trudeau leading the Liberal Party, let alone the fucking country. But of course, that must be music to your ears because you don't like him, right?
 
