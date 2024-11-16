According to the union, its list of demands includes wage increases aligned with inflation, enhancements to group benefits — such as coverage for fertility treatments and gender-affirming care — improved protections against technological changes, more paid medical leave, paid meal and rest periods and higher short-term disability payments. Click to expand...

Canada Post issues lockout notice after union’s strike warning - National | Globalnews.ca The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said in a statement Tuesday morning that it has issued a 72-hour strike notice, but it remains unclear if employees will walk off the job.

They're only losing half a billion dollars a year currently. This should help.Oh look, it's more of that trans shit that conservatives are 'obsessed' with. Lefties never talk about this stuff. They certainly don't shut down the national postal service over it. Nope. It's conservatives.Right before Christmas as usual.I look forward to all the lefties who threw the dock workers union under the bus when they tried to strike last month suddenly supporting unions again now that they aren't worried about the effect this will have on the election.Lol.