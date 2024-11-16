  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Economy Canada Post goes on strike again

They're only losing half a billion dollars a year currently. This should help.

According to the union, its list of demands includes wage increases aligned with inflation, enhancements to group benefits — such as coverage for fertility treatments and gender-affirming care — improved protections against technological changes, more paid medical leave, paid meal and rest periods and higher short-term disability payments.
globalnews.ca

Canada Post issues lockout notice after union’s strike warning - National | Globalnews.ca

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said in a statement Tuesday morning that it has issued a 72-hour strike notice, but it remains unclear if employees will walk off the job.
globalnews.ca globalnews.ca

Oh look, it's more of that trans shit that conservatives are 'obsessed' with. Lefties never talk about this stuff. They certainly don't shut down the national postal service over it. Nope. It's conservatives.

CP173526420.jpg

Canada Post letter carrier Peter Yen desperately wants you to pay for him to cut his penis off.

Right before Christmas as usual.

I look forward to all the lefties who threw the dock workers union under the bus when they tried to strike last month suddenly supporting unions again now that they aren't worried about the effect this will have on the election.

Lol.
 
That's not Petr Yan.

Fake news.
 
We need a sub-forum for CANadians to discuss things no one cares about.

Do they deliver to the bunker?

