Can you tell when water is near?

I've never heard anyone mention this and couldn't find anything about it on the internet. Let's see if Sherdog agrees. I can tell when water is near. River, lake, sea etc. I don't know how, it's some kind of primitive thing on the edge on consciousness. Even when I haven't been to a place before, the water isn't making a sound (or I have headphones on), there are no clues in birds or vegetation etc., there's no waterfall raising water droplets into the air, humans, or at least I have some way of knowing there's a body of water near. I can 'tell' what direction it's in, very roughly how big it is (this doesn't work for puddles etc., only large water features), and roughly how far away it is. I'm not sure what the maximum range is - I think it would depend on how big the body of water is. I think I could tell which way the sea is to maybe more than a mile. I've never really tested this ability to its limits.The scientific explanation is probably I'm detecting miniscule invisible water droplets in my nose or something. I've only spoken to one person about this and she said she can tell when water is near too. Can you?When I go abroad, far from the sea, I also 'miss' it. There's something 'missing' subconsciously which is a bit unsettling. In the UK where I'm from there are lots of rivers and of course you're never too far from the sea. There are also lots of lakes in some parts of the country. Lakes and big rivers are a decent substitute but still not completely satisfying.I don't know why but there's something alluring about bodies of water, at least to many people. Maybe it's the Aquatic Ape theory or we just have instincts to hang out by water to drink/wash/catch fish. But you notice people like to take trips to the seaside/walk, run or cycle along rivers and lakes/hang out on the beach/surf etc. and can't really explain why.