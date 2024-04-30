Tap water quality where you live

So the town I live in is advising us to boil our drinking water because the system is contaminated with toxins above the PPM level. Not by much, but it still fails the maximum allowed by the state.



I have an inline water filter because the tap would usually have a heavy chlorine smell prior to this. And lately, with this issue, the water smells a wet dog. So I boiled the tap water forgetting about the filter, and put it in pitchers in the fridge. Tastes just like the deer park water coolers at work. Think I'll just do this going forward regardless of when they fix it.



But oddly enough, after just boiling the tap water and cooling it, that felt better to drink than the chilled filtered water. Is that all these bottled water companies do and call it spring water?



How's the water where you live? You have any filters or boil on a regular basis? Or are you the I drink carcinogens for breakfast and shit tumors kind of person?