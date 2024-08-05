oski
Best Ref Ever
@Blue
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 619
- Reaction score
- 3,219
I know you pimps can straw-man the eff out of your oppositions arguments, but honestly.
Look, I probably been reading here for over 20 years and to be honest, it's the same shit. It's like we've learned nothing. I have noticed some of these same accounts with 1000s if not 10s of 1000s of posts who seem so bought in, that nothing really changes, and that makes no sense to me. Look at the time spent alone.
What if you actually took the time to understand that in your both sides little world, many points from each side are actually valid. Is that even possible? Is it understandable, that the perceived right and the perceived left, both have really based arguments, and that personal bias is a major reason for the circular silliness we see day in and day out on nearly every thread? Even knowing how much in common we have with each when compared to our rulers?
Before some weird emotional post, think about whether you really are even capable of steel-manning your opponents arguments.
Go from there.
