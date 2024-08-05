International Can You STEEL-MAN Your Oppositions Position?

I know you pimps can straw-man the eff out of your oppositions arguments, but honestly.

Look, I probably been reading here for over 20 years and to be honest, it's the same shit. It's like we've learned nothing. I have noticed some of these same accounts with 1000s if not 10s of 1000s of posts who seem so bought in, that nothing really changes, and that makes no sense to me. Look at the time spent alone.

What if you actually took the time to understand that in your both sides little world, many points from each side are actually valid. Is that even possible? Is it understandable, that the perceived right and the perceived left, both have really based arguments, and that personal bias is a major reason for the circular silliness we see day in and day out on nearly every thread? Even knowing how much in common we have with each when compared to our rulers?

Before some weird emotional post, think about whether you really are even capable of steel-manning your opponents arguments.

Go from there.

I can.

I'm a huge fan of abortions but I can totally see why others are against it.

If you believe life begins when sperm enters egg, and you believe that's the point where it gets a soul, then yeah, abortion is totally killing someone.

And I can see why people believe in souls and religion in general. It's pretty scary if you don't. More stressful too. The world doesn't make sense. It all seems so random and meaningless. Not to mention the fact that everyone at some point has a scary moment in their life where they pray out of desperation. And if they make it out of that moment alright, then it's so easy to attribute that to a higher power that helped you.

There are many reasons why I'm even jealous of religious people. They have certainty in their life. Purpose. Meaning. Comfort. Community. And their cities are generally nicer places than highly atheistic places like San Fran.

There's a pretty compelling argument to be made that you should raise your kids to be religious even if you're not. Just because you want them to be happy.
 
Yeah, I think there are positions that are not only easy to stealman, there are positions I agree with.

It's completely obvious to me why gun ownership is seen as critical in rural communities with a 15 minute police response time. If you live in a ranch house or a trailer at ground level with no police response it must feel a lot less secure than living on the 15th floor of a doorman building with a heavy steel door. I sure as shit wouldn't want some clownshoe in Manhattan who's never held a firearm in their life lecturing me about guns.

Moreover, after the march on the Michigan State House, and the march on Stone Mountain in Georgia I definitely wouldn't want to be lectured about how guns can't protect you from the government, because clearly armed protestors don't get the shit beat out of them by the police. Suddenly when protestors have AR-15s deescalation is key and cooler heads can prevail.

At the same time, I don't think it should be a free for all devoid of any regulation. I think we can walk and chew gum and this is only even an issue because of bad faith actors.
 
OP with the legendary post, but we all know the world isn't ready, even if we don't know, we actually do know.
 
wtf!

I can see why people are so adamantly opposed to suggestion that unfettered migration is an issue. They are absolutely terrified of being seen as racist or intolerant because the left has positioned itself in a place of moral authority.
 
