I can.



I'm a huge fan of abortions but I can totally see why others are against it.



If you believe life begins when sperm enters egg, and you believe that's the point where it gets a soul, then yeah, abortion is totally killing someone.



And I can see why people believe in souls and religion in general. It's pretty scary if you don't. More stressful too. The world doesn't make sense. It all seems so random and meaningless. Not to mention the fact that everyone at some point has a scary moment in their life where they pray out of desperation. And if they make it out of that moment alright, then it's so easy to attribute that to a higher power that helped you.



There are many reasons why I'm even jealous of religious people. They have certainty in their life. Purpose. Meaning. Comfort. Community. And their cities are generally nicer places than highly atheistic places like San Fran.



There's a pretty compelling argument to be made that you should raise your kids to be religious even if you're not. Just because you want them to be happy.