Can you judge a person based on their ordering habits at a restaurant?

So, I take a girl I met through an acquaintance out on a date. I thought, “Morton’s, this is going to be classy!” She orders an old fashioned, and I’m like, “Wow, she knows her drinks! Maybe she’s secretly a bartender and just wanted to see if I could keep up.” But then, it comes time to order the main course, and she goes for a steak well done. I’m thinking, “Okay, maybe she’s just really into sunbathing her food.”

The steak arrives, and it looks like it had a little too much fun on the grill. But she sends it back, saying it wasn’t cooked enough. I’m like, “Did you just order a steak that could double as a hockey puck?” She keeps sending it back two more times! I’m starting to wonder if she had a secret bet with the kitchen staff to see how many times she could get a steak that could be used as a frisbee. By the end of the night, I’m just hoping she doesn’t start asking for a steak that could be used as a trampoline! I shit you not the meat looked like this:

And if this wasn’t bad enough, she ate this with those individual mustard and mayonnaise packets that she brought in, like she was auditioning for a role in a condiment commercial. “Now, watch closely as I perform the delicate art of packet fusion!” she declared, squeezing them together with the precision of a surgeon. Meanwhile, I’m sitting there so embarrassed!
 
I wasn't really a steak expert but found it a bit weird on our first date that husband ordered his rare. Then I tasted it and now understand why a filet steak (if you trust the establishment) is best rare or blue.

Not too proud to admit being a food snob and would definitely look down my nose on someone sho CHOSE to order an overcooked flip flop steak. Moo Cow Lives Matter.
 
She sounds pretty confident if she did that at a Morton's. Wow. Going out with her again?

It is pretty annoying when someone sends food back. Let alone 3 times.

Id go out with her again. Id bet she's not boring
 
Probably not. We were like two peas in a pod… that were allergic to each other and kept rolling away in opposite directions!
 
Just to see how she orders I'd take her out again. That's pretty wild she brought her own packets of condiments. Id take her to some buffett and see if she has plastic baggies in her purse for leftovers
 
Having worked in the food industry for quite a while I get annoyed with people I dine with that don't trust a nice restaurant to take care of them and take them on a culinary journey.

Let the pros do their job, don't ask for substitutions, listen to the waiters suggestions, lighten up and have fun.

I do judge people based on their ordering habits.
 
I went out with this women who ordered 2 orders of jalapeno poppers as appetizer. She ate one and said they are so spicy and didn't eat anymore. Then she said she doesn't like spicy foods. Wtf. Then she ordered a fried chicken sandwich that came with spicy mayo and only ate a few bites. What the fuck
 
A cook once told me that a lady requested her steak well done. When she received her steak she said it was not cooked enough, and sent it back. When the steak went back in the kitchen the steak accidentally fell on the floor 🤣 . But they threw the steak in the deep fryer and gave it back to her and she loved it 🤣
 
liner said:
I went out with this women who ordered 2 orders of jalapeno poppers as appetizer. She ate one and said they are so spicy and didn't eat anymore. Then she said she doesn't like spicy foods. Wtf. Then she ordered a fried chicken sandwich that came with spicy mayo and only ate a few bites. What the fuck
Click to expand...
Sometime those poppers ain't spicy or not spicy enough 😂
 
Anyone who orders a steak well done is a fucking savage.
 
