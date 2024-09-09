Can we talk about the science of noodles abs when is the next upgrade happened

Clippy
Good Times
Noodles are versatile and fun grab a bunch of hamburger meat and
Regular u shaped noodles drinks up that juice fun
Spirals sort of collect the met like fun Lil slides hold em good fun
Shells are cool but hard to find
Bowties suxk fuck em
Penne is loads of fun really holds meat but harder to cook
What else
What else