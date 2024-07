Not sure I would call Japan a strict society. There's just a social code that people adhere to which is to really consider others in your actions. It's not like you are gonna get caned for misbehaving; they are actually very good at tolerating poor behavior and not lashing out even if upset on the inside.



It's just a high trust society where people are mature and smart enough to appreciate respect, manners etc understand that everyone adhering to ethical societal codes makes for a society greater than the sum of its parts.



It's like the fable(???) about Hunters hunting. If 5 work together, they can catch a giant animal. If they don't, they are reduced to trying to catch smaller animals individually. The bigger prize is the giant animal, but it requires teamwork; if there is low trust, people will break away and fend for themselves.



It's pretty much impossible to implement in the U.S. at this point because U.S. society is dominated by an elite that's played and betrayed their citizens and have them fighting each other. It's a significantly richer country with significantly shorter lifespans and much poorer every day interactions amongst citizens. Low wage workers have to continuously worry about healthcare and if in the service industry getting robbed or fights etc.



Most Western governments have to a larger extent thrown the every day person under the bus -- hence the much shorter life spans. If you aren't doing the upper crust a service in the rest of the west you're pretty much just a burden. That's why billions are put into marketing in the U.S. to make people feel so insecure about themselves and giving everyone a psychological inferiority complex that they try to satisfy through materialism and consumption and consequently interactions are overwhelmingly transactional; and the national past time of ridiculing and insulting others in poor attempts for people to feel better about themselves. To the point of not eating well (obesity from pleb slop) nor sleeping well.



Japan = A society first that has financial markets. USA = Financial markets that has a society tacked on.



Switzerland.... is well... just obscenely rich lol.