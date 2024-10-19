Can we all agree that Poatan has passed up Anderson?

Yes Anderson has a lot of defenses at MW vs the likes Thales Lotus and Patrick Coat…


But Anderson best wins at LHW were vs Forrest “got wrecked by Keith Sardine” Griffin and James “Sandlot” Irwin…

Alex is wrecking former non-fluke LHW champs like Jan and Jiri x 2 and Jemele Hill.

Poatan > Anderson by a country mile and no suspensions either.
 
I still can't tell if Perreira is a legitimate mixed martial artist or if he's a one-dimensional fighter protected from grapplers. It's way too early to pronounce him anything.
 
oprah-no.gif
 
Poatan at LHW is better than Anderson if that's what you're inferring. Overall no.
 
don't ask said:
I still can't tell if Perreira is a legitimate mixed martial artist or if he's a one-dimensional fighter protected from grapplers. It's way too early to pronounce him anything.
And before you will be able to do anything with that thought he will be gone!
Totally mind fucking us all and leaving us without answers!
 
Söze Aldo said:
I'm positive not everyone here can all agree that the earth is round.
This. 1 in 5 adult Americans are illiterate and 1 in 2 adult Americans are literate below a 6th grade level.

And they all post their political opinions on Sherdog.
 
No. He’s great no doubt but what Anderson did for such a long time puts him way above. Anderson, GSP and Fedor are untouched in their ability to dominate at a high level for so long. Poatan not long ago got iced by Isreal
 
passed up; transitive verb. : to let go by without accepting or taking advantage of.
I really should stop googling words.
I just get confused by them!
 
So let’s he real
You don’t think andy would have DICED
CHUCK , Randy , wandy, Forrest again come on man.
 
