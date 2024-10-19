Can we all agree that Poatan has passed up Anderson?

Yes Anderson has a lot of defenses at MW vs the likes Thales Lotus and Patrick Coat…





But Anderson best wins at LHW were vs Forrest “got wrecked by Keith Sardine” Griffin and James “Sandlot” Irwin…



Alex is wrecking former non-fluke LHW champs like Jan and Jiri x 2 and Jemele Hill.



Poatan > Anderson by a country mile and no suspensions either.