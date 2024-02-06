Can someone explain the apoeal of Taylor Swift?

Boomb
Hate the game, not the player.
As I understand she used to be a country singer but they made her change her direction into a more lucrative, pop sound?
From what I heard, her songs are some of the most generic pieces of music ever. They almost sound like they were made by A.I.
Any fans here? And if you are…why?
