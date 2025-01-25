  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Can someone explain non German neo Nazis to me? Specifically American?

Im seeing a lot of wierd nazi and neo nazi imagery everywhere recently. I do Not understand this as an American.

Can someone explain why a non German person would be a Nazi? Like American neo nazis make no sense to me. Didnt Hitler despise America for being stupid?

Do American neo nazis plan on moving to Germany? Just wierd af IMO. Pretty sure Hitler believed in German supremacy, not some generic 'white power' KKK America stuff. He specifically waged war against all the neighboring white countries. Russia, france, england, all 99% white in 1940.

I legit think 80% of the American neo nazis are KKK people and are legitimately too stupid to read up on their own beliefs and got hitler and the Klan confused.

It would make more aense if someone was a Japanese nazi than a Russian or French nazi, or especially an American nazi. Thats not logically consistent IMHO
 
When it comes to NAZIS there seems to be a serious supply and demand problem. I mean everyone keeps talking about them, but I never see them anywhere, I don’t know where you’re seeing them, show me I’m curious to know what one looks and acts like?

If a Nazi is supposedly someone who’s trying to exterminate Jews, the closest thing I’ve seen are idiot university students at pro Palestine rallies. But those idiots only seem to demonstrate one aspect of the national socialist party, Where the fuck are these actual Nazis?
 
Homeboy stepped into some internet Nazi echo chamber and now he thinks everyone is Nazis. That's really what happened


LOL
 
Nazis everywhere bro. If you don‘r know, then it‘s because you are a subconscious Nazi.
 
Here's a little advice, turn off social media and you'll never hear of Nazis again in yr entire life.
 
Nazism is a pseudoscientific theory about supposed sumpremacy of Nordic peoples. Germany was just a convenient place for it to take root. I'm more perplexed by Russian neo-Nazi's.
 
Bballfan123 said:
Pretty sure Hitler believed in German supremacy, not some generic 'white power' KKK America stuff.
No, he believed "Aryans" were the Master Race, which ironically "Aryans" = Iranians. What we would call today "Indo-European" so the ancestors of Germanic (includes Scandinavian), Celtic (including Spanish, French, British), but also including various middle eastern groups of people like Iranians and Armenians. He believed they originate in Scandinavia, but really it would be what is now modern day Ukraine in the Steppes.

I don't think he had a real clear understanding of who was what though, and there weren't genetics back then. Mainly I think he was focused on Germanic (not German) people as being superior. That would include people like Anglo-Saxons as they came from Germanic tribes.

I'm not an expert on Nazi's tho, maybe @KAZSoliloquy can help us out.
 
Mostly a bunch of worthless edgelords who aren’t capable of getting noticed for anything positive so they go for shock value because negative attention is better than no attention at all.
 
