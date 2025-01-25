Im seeing a lot of wierd nazi and neo nazi imagery everywhere recently. I do Not understand this as an American.



Can someone explain why a non German person would be a Nazi? Like American neo nazis make no sense to me. Didnt Hitler despise America for being stupid?



Do American neo nazis plan on moving to Germany? Just wierd af IMO. Pretty sure Hitler believed in German supremacy, not some generic 'white power' KKK America stuff. He specifically waged war against all the neighboring white countries. Russia, france, england, all 99% white in 1940.



I legit think 80% of the American neo nazis are KKK people and are legitimately too stupid to read up on their own beliefs and got hitler and the Klan confused.



It would make more aense if someone was a Japanese nazi than a Russian or French nazi, or especially an American nazi. Thats not logically consistent IMHO