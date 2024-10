TempleoftheDog said: Angie Hill pulls down about $130K/$130K per fight. She played it smart. Made herself available on short notice. An honest, and respectful fighter. You know she will go 100% win, or lose. That’s what I mean by honest.



25 UFC fights since 2017. I respect the hell out of her. And she’s been screwed by judges a few times, imo.



25 since 2016, but that is actually very solid if that number is true.Considering she wins like half her bouts, and doesn't fight less than 3 times per year, that should net her almost 600 grand per year on average with that contract, almost 800 if she fights 4 times.That's not even close to bad, and since the women fighters realistically get paid worse than the men, this isn't bad at all. On top of that she's getting fight week money and even if it's significantly less, probably has at least some sponsorship income as well.I'm sure not every UFC fighter has a great contract, but tbh this one sounds pretty fair to me.