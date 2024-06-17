  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Can a ref stop a fight 5 seconds after the final bell?

TITS

TITS

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
24,440
Reaction score
17,266
I time stamped this right before the ending sequence, I remember this being a weird stoppage, first time rewatching it. It looks like Polizzi survived the distance. Romero lands one last punch as the final bell is ringing, Polizzi stumbles but is still standing, ref walks over th check on him then waves it off even though the final rang a few seconds earlier.



Official record says 4:59 of round 3, but there was at least 4 seconds after the bell before the ref "stopped" it. Is this not unusual?
 
Da Un Jung vs Carlos Ulberg went to the final bell, yet they ruled it a submission win at 4:49 of Round 3.
 
If the fight had another few seconds, he would have been shadow realm'd. It's like if someone quits on the stool, the TKO is ruled at 5:00 of the previous round, not 0:01 of the next, so yes, referees can technically retroactively TKO someone.
The line about Yoel really sums up his whole career though. At any point this guy can explode and hurt anyone, one of the physically most impressive specimens to have ever entered MMA, but he just was always too...not gunshy as he was fine letting bombs loose and hurting people but complacent I guess?
 
EndlessCritic said:
Da Un Jung vs Carlos Ulberg went to the final bell, yet they ruled it a submission win at 4:49 of Round 3.
Click to expand...

What happened during the last 11 seconds, and did the officials have to review it before the announcement was read?
 
I assume there’s a sort of “intent to stop” rule. A referee can rule they intended to stop the fight before the bell, even if they didn’t do so.
 
Wild sequence, looks like ref was stepping in to stop it right as the bell started ringing, when Yoel unleashed that last bomb. I guess that's the moment that counts?
 
What a dumb noob question. The ref can stop a fight whenever he wants, he's the ref lmfao. Moron
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
If the fight had another few seconds, he would have been shadow realm'd. It's like if someone quits on the stool, the TKO is ruled at 5:00 of the previous round, not 0:01 of the next, so yes, referees can technically retroactively TKO someone.
The line about Yoel really sums up his whole career though. At any point this guy can explode and hurt anyone, one of the physically most impressive specimens to have ever entered MMA, but he just was always too...not gunshy as he was fine letting bombs loose and hurting people but complacent I guess?
Click to expand...

This was a 3-rounder though, there was no in betweens left, it was already over.
 
PrideNverDies said:
What a dumb noob question. The ref can stop a fight whenever he wants, he's the ref lmfao. Moron
Click to expand...
In only 6 months you've already grown into one of the more detestable posters on the site. You are confirmed 5'6".
TITS said:
This was a 3-rounder though, there was no in betweens left, it was already over.
Click to expand...
I understand, just saying that it would fall under the same category when it comes to referee powers, being able to say "Actually, the fight was over 10-15 seconds ago, just didn't notice till now".
 
sdpdude9 said:
I assume there’s a sort of “intent to stop” rule. A referee can rule they intended to stop the fight before the bell, even if they didn’t do so.
Click to expand...

Did it really look that way though? Quite a delayed reaction from the ref.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,603
Messages
55,706,075
Members
174,906
Latest member
bakedboy

Share this page

Back
Top