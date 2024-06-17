Can a ref stop a fight 5 seconds after the final bell?

TITS
I time stamped this right before the ending sequence, I remember this being a weird stoppage, first time rewatching it. It looks like Polizzi survived the distance. Romero lands one last punch as the final bell is ringing, Polizzi stumbles but is still standing, ref walks over th check on him then waves it off even though the final rang a few seconds earlier.
Official record says 4:59 of round 3, but there was at least 4 seconds after the bell before the ref "stopped" it. Is this not unusual?
