Can a ref stop a fight 5 seconds after the final bell?

If the fight had another few seconds, he would have been shadow realm'd. It's like if someone quits on the stool, the TKO is ruled at 5:00 of the previous round, not 0:01 of the next, so yes, referees can technically retroactively TKO someone.

The line about Yoel really sums up his whole career though. At any point this guy can explode and hurt anyone, one of the physically most impressive specimens to have ever entered MMA, but he just was always too...not gunshy as he was fine letting bombs loose and hurting people but complacent I guess?