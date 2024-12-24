Camp with most legends

I feel like this isn't talked about much when it comes to AKA but I think they might be the longest standing successfully camp with the most legends were associated with it.



AKA was Frank Shamrocks camp back in the day. That was very early on in MMA history. If I'm not mistaken he helped build it into an MMA gym rather than just kickboxing and that attracted BJ Penn.





Again BJ at AKA was a long ass time ago! The top camps back then we're Militech, BTT, Chute Boxe, RTT, Red Devils. They all went by the way side.



About a decade ago they had Cain then FC then Luke as champs. Then khabib and now Islam and Usman and soon likely Umar.



Even Jackson Wink came and went!



The only comparable one is maybe ATT?

Which legends did they have and when did they first emerge as a "Top Team"?