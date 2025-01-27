Most successful camps of all time

BowserJr
What are the most successful camps ever. The measure is the number of champions, tournament winners and runner ups produced.
There may be some who have tons of successful top ranked fighters but not as many champs as others woth less fighters. Going that granular is tough though which is why I'm judging it by champs produced.
I'm not really after which is the best one. It's just interesting to see which camps and who were the champs from there.
I'll name some but please add whatever I miss
Chutebox
Wanderlei
Shogun
Anderson (Shooto & Cage Rage champ)
Werdum
Olivera
Brazilian Top Team
Big Nog
Arona
Vitor
Bustamante
Mario Sperry
Red Devil Fight Team
Fedor
Mousasi
AKA
Frank Shamrock
BJ Penn
Josh Thomson
Luke Rockhold
Cain Velazquez
Khabib
Islam
Umar
DC
Militech Fighting System
Pat Militech
Matt Hughes
Tim Sylvia
Jens Pulver
Robbie Lawler
Lions Den
Frank Shamrock
Ken Shamrock
Guy Mezger
Hammer House
Coleman
Randleman
Jackson Wink
Rashad
JBJ
GSP
Diego Sanchez
Caesar Gracie
Nate Diaz
Nick Diaz
Giblert
Shields
Team Punishment
Ricco
Tito
Rampage
Blackhouse
Big Nog
Anderson
Lyoto
Extreme Couture
Forrest
Ngannou
Strickland
Team Quest
Randy
Hendo
Lindland
AMC
Franklin
Barnett
Might Mouse
Add the names and teams I missed
