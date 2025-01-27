  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Most successful camps of all time

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
9,484
Reaction score
3,454
What are the most successful camps ever. The measure is the number of champions, tournament winners and runner ups produced.

There may be some who have tons of successful top ranked fighters but not as many champs as others woth less fighters. Going that granular is tough though which is why I'm judging it by champs produced.

I'm not really after which is the best one. It's just interesting to see which camps and who were the champs from there.

I'll name some but please add whatever I miss

Chutebox
Wanderlei
Shogun
Anderson (Shooto & Cage Rage champ)
Werdum
Olivera

Brazilian Top Team
Big Nog
Arona
Vitor
Bustamante
Mario Sperry

Red Devil Fight Team
Fedor
Mousasi

AKA
Frank Shamrock
BJ Penn
Josh Thomson
Luke Rockhold
Cain Velazquez
Khabib
Islam
Umar
DC

Militech Fighting System
Pat Militech
Matt Hughes
Tim Sylvia
Jens Pulver
Robbie Lawler

Lions Den
Frank Shamrock
Ken Shamrock
Guy Mezger

Hammer House
Coleman
Randleman

Jackson Wink
Rashad
JBJ
GSP
Diego Sanchez

Caesar Gracie
Nate Diaz
Nick Diaz
Giblert
Shields

Team Punishment
Ricco
Tito
Rampage

Blackhouse
Big Nog
Anderson
Lyoto

Extreme Couture
Forrest
Ngannou
Strickland

Team Quest
Randy
Hendo
Lindland

AMC
Franklin
Barnett
Might Mouse

Add the names and teams I missed
 
BowserJr said:
What are the most successful camps ever. The measure is the number of champions, tournament winners and runner ups produced.

There may be some who have tons of successful top ranked fighters but not as many champs as others woth less fighters. Going that granular is tough though which is why I'm judging it by champs produced.

I'm not really after which is the best one. It's just interesting to see which camps and who were the champs from there.

I'll name some but please add whatever I miss

Chutebox
Wanderlei
Shogun
Anderson (Shooto & Cage Rage champ)
Werdum
Olivera

Brazilian Top Team
Big Nog
Arona
Vitor
Bustamante
Mario Sperry

Red Devil Fight Team
Fedor
Mousasi

AKA
Frank Shamrock
BJ Penn
Josh Thomson
Luke Rockhold
Cain Velazquez
Khabib
Islam
Umar
DC

Militech Fighting System
Pat Militech
Matt Hughes
Tim Sylvia
Jens Pulver
Robbie Lawler

Lions Den
Frank Shamrock
Ken Shamrock
Guy Mezger

Hammer House
Coleman
Randleman

Jackson Wink
Rashad
JBJ
GSP
Diego Sanchez

Caesar Gracie
Nate Diaz
Nick Diaz
Giblert
Shields

Team Punishment
Ricco
Tito
Rampage

Blackhouse
Big Nog
Anderson
Lyoto

Extreme Couture
Forrest
Ngannou
Strickland

Team Quest
Randy
Hendo
Lindland

AMC
Franklin
Barnett
Might Mouse

Add the names and teams I missed
Click to expand...
Team alpha male/manlets dominated the sub 155 divisions, especially before UFC, as well as being very successful at producing cringe

193-Ea-C6-Phh-Ew3s-HL-Rsuq-QIFWh-Kp-A4emb-URe-Js-Od-Wv-M.jpg
 
City Kickboxing has Volkanovski and Adesanya and remove Lindland, he was never a champion in MMA, and replace him with Evan Tanner on Team Quest because he was an actual champion.

also you're missing Tristar Gym: GSP, Rory Mac, Miguel Torres. i don't know if you want to count Vitor and Whittaker because they trained there but only for a hot second.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Team alpha male/manlets dominated the sub 155 divisions, especially before UFC, as well as being very successful at producing cringe

193-Ea-C6-Phh-Ew3s-HL-Rsuq-QIFWh-Kp-A4emb-URe-Js-Od-Wv-M.jpg
Click to expand...

see, to me this is why this is kind of difficult because of so many guys switching camps. so do you count Dillashaw for Team AlphaMidget or do you count him towards Bang MMA? or both?
 
Serra-Longo Fight Team

Matt Serra
Merab Dvalishvili
Aljamain Sterling
Chris Weidman

A few other fighters that had decent UFC careers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ludwig von Mises
Brazillian Top Team was STACKED (long read)
Replies
14
Views
710
MigitAs
MigitAs

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,191
Messages
56,818,426
Members
175,416
Latest member
joaogodoyc

Share this page

Back
Top