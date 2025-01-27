Most successful camps of all time

What are the most successful camps ever. The measure is the number of champions, tournament winners and runner ups produced.



There may be some who have tons of successful top ranked fighters but not as many champs as others woth less fighters. Going that granular is tough though which is why I'm judging it by champs produced.



I'm not really after which is the best one. It's just interesting to see which camps and who were the champs from there.



I'll name some but please add whatever I miss



Chutebox

Wanderlei

Shogun

Anderson (Shooto & Cage Rage champ)

Werdum

Olivera



Brazilian Top Team

Big Nog

Arona

Vitor

Bustamante

Mario Sperry



Red Devil Fight Team

Fedor

Mousasi



AKA

Frank Shamrock

BJ Penn

Josh Thomson

Luke Rockhold

Cain Velazquez

Khabib

Islam

Umar

DC



Militech Fighting System

Pat Militech

Matt Hughes

Tim Sylvia

Jens Pulver

Robbie Lawler



Lions Den

Frank Shamrock

Ken Shamrock

Guy Mezger



Hammer House

Coleman

Randleman



Jackson Wink

Rashad

JBJ

GSP

Diego Sanchez



Caesar Gracie

Nate Diaz

Nick Diaz

Giblert

Shields



Team Punishment

Ricco

Tito

Rampage



Blackhouse

Big Nog

Anderson

Lyoto



Extreme Couture

Forrest

Ngannou

Strickland



Team Quest

Randy

Hendo

Lindland



AMC

Franklin

Barnett

Might Mouse



Add the names and teams I missed