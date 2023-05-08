Valhoven
Valhoven
New Duty title is confirmed for this year with a launch window of holiday season 2023.
Beta is scheduled for early October and studio rotation is again rumored to fall on USA's Sledgehammer Games.
Game details are not known ATM but will upload logo and more as they become available.
e/ Launch confirmed for 10 November
