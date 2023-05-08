More coming out is the 2023 instalment to be revealed in August, so one month before October beta.



The screwdriver to the head part is it's apparently not an Advanced Warfare spinoff (just me spitballing) but rather a paid-for sequel to IW's MWII – but having been developed by Sledge under IW's supervision. WTF, I've no idea, lol.



Are we still getting the massive Y2 map pack for MWII from IW? No-one knows. I also still want to see Shadow Company's Phillip Graves from the campaign make a roster appearance with some cool, original kit and no rehash. They recently for this season gave us Alejandro and Valeria, which was nice and across the board well-received.



One thing I like about Sledge developing is Vanguard movement mechanics having been on point and much better than MWII, so maybe they'll bring that fluidity back.