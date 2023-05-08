Multiplatform Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

New Duty title is confirmed for this year with a launch window of holiday season 2023.

e/ Launch confirmed for 10 November​

Beta is scheduled for early October and studio rotation is again rumored to fall on USA's Sledgehammer Games.

Game details are not known ATM but will upload logo and more as they become available.
 
Reads to me like another rush job thrown into Sledge's lap to meet Activision's cash-cow publishing schedule for the franchise.

Thoughts? Hopes for bare minimum? Zombies if in fact Trey up to bat?
 
I hope theres enough noise to boycott this one as [as much as Activision will deny it] MW2 was meant to be a 2 year game and many people only bought it for that reason. The suspicion is that they will go heavy on remastering old maps that were meant to be in MW2. I dont know the timeline on XDefiant release but if they go head2head it could be a bad year for CoD. I'l be giving this one a miss and see what Treyarch come up with in 2024.
 
100%. A lot of the Duty community are not happy about this and feel done dirty by Activision. The two-year publishing cycle for the franchise's principal series (MW, BLOPS) was supposed to mark a turning point in righting the ship. I'm super interested in how this sells or what game this even is; rumors are something to do with Sledge's 2014 Advanced Warfare.

To echo dawg above me, there are a number of XDefiant memes going around where the F2P arena shooter from Ubi San Francisco is coming to bring the fun back into the genre while Duty withers on the vine. Let's see how all this plays out.
 
More coming out is the 2023 instalment to be revealed in August, so one month before October beta.

The screwdriver to the head part is it's apparently not an Advanced Warfare spinoff (just me spitballing) but rather a paid-for sequel to IW's MWII – but having been developed by Sledge under IW's supervision. WTF, I've no idea, lol.

Are we still getting the massive Y2 map pack for MWII from IW? No-one knows. I also still want to see Shadow Company's Phillip Graves from the campaign make a roster appearance with some cool, original kit and no rehash. They recently for this season gave us Alejandro and Valeria, which was nice and across the board well-received.

One thing I like about Sledge developing is Vanguard movement mechanics having been on point and much better than MWII, so maybe they'll bring that fluidity back.
 
The mood at announcement/revelation of this game versus last year's MWII is a night-and-day difference. Dutyheads are burying their heads in the sand right now. Trey's Cold War similarly had some buzz because of disappointment by many in preceding Vanguard – which was a bit misplaced, I've talked elsewhere.

Duty missteps have always been to your liking, so I think you're seeing and hearing only the boos at every release. Related, I think you'll be happy come this November.
 
Its an interesting franchise on its third rebranding. Hard time believing that the eighteenth year of yearly releases is now the tipping point.
 
Modern Warfare III will have open beta, it's reported. Come October, access for all – no hoops.
 
If it has Drop Zone, I'm sold...
 
Thought MW2 was supposed to have a longer cycle than before? Was definitely one of the reasons I bought it to begin with.

Guess that was bogus. Think I'm done with CoD and all it's nonsense.
 
They straight up walked it back and fell back to yearly publish. SMH.
 
*Goblinvision
 
Nothing like lying to the customers.

Have they improved hit detection yet? Last I played was Black Ops 4 and hit detection was horrible. I'd aim dead on balls accurate and the shit wouldn't detect hits until like the third shot, and it'd take 3 hits to kill him (hardcore). Then the other guy would hit me once without even aiming and it would kill me instantly. Shit was infuriating.
Mostly for me its ok but i dont play a lot, but there are plenty of complaints of what youre describing in MW2. Theres some who feel like Activision purposely keep the netcode shit to level the playing field for 'bad players', on the assumption that if they wanted a butter smooth game they can afford to do so. There have also long been suspicions of skill-based hit detection, but theres no evidence of that so it seems like it could be the former.
 
