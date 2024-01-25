Calisthenics and roadwork

M0ller
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2017
- Messages
- 29
- Reaction score
- 7
Currently im doing Kickboxing twice a week, and i wanna incoporate a S&C routine, so i can get better cardio and build some muscle ( slim down ) because of family and work, i dont have the time to make it to the gym 3 times a week. So i bought a pullup/dip station to home, so i can go for a run and some strength work in the early morning. Would you guys care to give me feecback on my routine?
i do this 3 times a week, and then every week i add reps or a harder version when i can do 3-4x12-15 reps with slow excentric work.
Run 5 km
Dead hang pullups superset dips superset pistol squat
Pushup superset rows superset one legged deadlift
Chinups superset pikepush up superset planche
stretch
