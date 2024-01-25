Calisthenics and roadwork

M0ller

M0ller

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 6, 2017
Messages
29
Reaction score
7
Currently im doing Kickboxing twice a week, and i wanna incoporate a S&C routine, so i can get better cardio and build some muscle ( slim down ) because of family and work, i dont have the time to make it to the gym 3 times a week. So i bought a pullup/dip station to home, so i can go for a run and some strength work in the early morning. Would you guys care to give me feecback on my routine?

i do this 3 times a week, and then every week i add reps or a harder version when i can do 3-4x12-15 reps with slow excentric work.

Run 5 km
Dead hang pullups superset dips superset pistol squat
Pushup superset rows superset one legged deadlift
Chinups superset pikepush up superset planche

stretch
 
Stay consistent and when it gets easier, keep making it a challenge like you said. So more reps, faster runs, different exercises, faster pace, etc. Keep it up! As long as you stay consistent it's gonna be good!
 
I hope i a couple of months i can add two days more of running, just with a shorter distance, how would that sound to you guys?
 
You can run every day if you feel the need to do so. As long as no pain etc
M0ller said:
I hope i a couple of months i can add two days more of running, just with a shorter distance, how would that sound to you guys?
Click to expand...

If possible i would add more kickboxing sessions instead strength and conditioning. Skills pay the bills
 
M0ller said:
I hope i a couple of months i can add two days more of running, just with a shorter distance, how would that sound to you guys?
Click to expand...

Depends on your goals. If you're looking to compete in Kickboxing, add a couple of classes. Or split the difference: one extra Kickboxing class and one extra run.

If you only want to get fitter and healthier, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that, then add more road work.
 
M0ller said:
I hope i a couple of months i can add two days more of running, just with a shorter distance, how would that sound to you guys?
Click to expand...

A run under 5km is literally not going to add any stress whatsoever to your body, so that is absolutely fine! It will actually increase your recovery speed and quality from other activities. But like homeboy said, if you wanna be a kickboxer and time is the currency we're managing, you should consider focusing on that. But if you have time, doing both will be great!
 
TheToneZone said:
A run under 5km is literally not going to add any stress whatsoever to your body
Click to expand...
That's literally incorrect. Whether or not that stress can be handled will depend on the person. Shorter distance also doesn't necessarily mean less stress.
 
I dont know if im the only one or what seems to be the issue, I cant say ive done alot running in my life, but ive done some. And for me, if i run too often, the impact from running bumps my calf bones, tibia or fibula i think its called. So my lower leg gets pretty sore then i cant run anymore. Its happened to me if ive ran 3 + days a week and then ive had to take a break or run less
 
vision1 said:
That's literally incorrect. Whether or not that stress can be handled will depend on the person. Shorter distance also doesn't necessarily mean less stress.
Click to expand...
nah. It'll reduce stress actually.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,283
Messages
54,992,378
Members
174,539
Latest member
School_Of_Koi

Share this page

Back
Top