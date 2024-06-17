fedoriswar37 said: Lmao as if parents need the school to tell them their kid is heading that direction .



I dunno man. Maybe that’s becoming the case with the current generation and their parents—but I had friends with bad experiences.One friend was openly gay at school, but in the closet at home. He was very flamboyant though, in both his manner and the way he dressed. He actually wrote to Dan Savage, who does an advice column for queer people, asking advice on coming out to his family.Dan Savage said what you just said: “If you’re dressing like this and as flamboyant as you say, your family already knows. Coming out will be easier than you think!”—-He was dead wrong. Somehow my friend’s parents were oblivious to the fact that he was gay, and his coming out caused a huge family mess. His Dad had a really tough time with it. They worked through it, but the point is some parents really don’t know. Or maybe thy don’t want to… I dunno.