  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social California Senate just banned schools from notifying parents if their child changes their gender identity or pronouns

G

GoldenWolf87

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
12,501
Reaction score
8,603
California Seems to have Gone a bit Bonkers?
This is coming from the same California and its California’s attorney sued a Southern California school district over its new policy requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.

Recently California Senate had passed a bill in which the school districts arent allowed from notifying parents if their child changes their gender identity or pronouns.


Here is the ABC news story confirming the story.

California Senate approves ban on requiring schools to notify parents of child’s pronoun change
California Senate approves ban on requiring schools to notify parents of child's pronoun change
The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus announces legislation at a press conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to ban school districts from forcing schools to notify parents if their child requests to change their gender identification in Sacramento, Calif. The California Senate has approved a bill, Thursday, June 13, that would ban school districts from forcing teachers to notify parents if their child asks to go by a new pronoun at school
Click to expand...

Now they claim there are Queer Kids...
“There are many queer kids in California who have these stories,” she said.
Click to expand...

This is a senate run by one majority rule which is the Liberal/Democrats and the democrats dont want the parents to be informed on what is happening to their children in schools.
Or what their children are being taught

They are pushing this nonsense and hoping the parents will not notice it or be able criticize it..

The state Senate approved the proposal Thursday, which would ban school districts from passing or enforcing policies requiring school staff to disclose a student's gender identity or sexual orientation to anyone else without the child's permission, with some exceptions. The goal is to protect students whose safety could be threatened if they live in unwelcoming households.
Click to expand...
 
<36>

What parents would ever vote for people who would support this kind of outrageous legislation?
 
Your link says it still has several more steps before anything is actually banned.

The bill now heads to the state Assembly, where it would need to pass in committees and on the floor before it can reach the desk of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose administration has fought school boards over the notification policies.
 
Poon Goon said:
Your link says it still has several more steps before anything is actually banned.

The bill now heads to the state Assembly, where it would need to pass in committees and on the floor before it can reach the desk of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose administration has fought school boards over the notification policies.
Click to expand...
Considering its Calif likely it will be passed.
 
Poon Goon said:
So we agree that your thread title is intentionally misleading in order to create outrage.
Click to expand...
You said.
The bill now heads to the state Assembly
Click to expand...
The State assembly which is largely democrat controlled.

thread title is intentionally misleading in order to create outrage.
Click to expand...
Did you even bother reading the articles i posted in the thread?

Lawmakers approved the legislation along party lines after more than an hour of an emotional debate in which Democratic LGBTQ+ senators recounted stories about how they delayed coming out to their parents or were outed by someone else.
Click to expand...
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
You said.

The State assembly which is largely democrat controlled.


Did you even bother reading the articles i posted in the thread?
Click to expand...
I did read the article and saw where nothing is actually banned yet.
 
Says a lot about people who push this kind of nonsense, all while presuming some sort of moral authority over other people's children. It's reeks of entitlement and smug self-righteousness.
 
Lmao as if parents need the school to tell them their kid is heading that direction .

I think they mightttt have some other signs.
 
“Now they claim there are queer kids…”

There have always been queer kids, TS.
And unfortunately, even though it’s 20-fucking-24, it’s still not safe for a lot of kids to come out to their families.

I don’t have a problem with the bill, but I am curious if it’s all students K-12? I might prefer something like grades 7-12 maybe. The articles also mention some exceptions to the policy, but I couldn’t readily find what they were. I might have to dig up the text of the bill and read it and see if it changes my general feeling.
 
fedoriswar37 said:
Lmao as if parents need the school to tell them their kid is heading that direction .

I think they mightttt have some other signs.
Click to expand...
I dunno man. Maybe that’s becoming the case with the current generation and their parents—but I had friends with bad experiences.

One friend was openly gay at school, but in the closet at home. He was very flamboyant though, in both his manner and the way he dressed. He actually wrote to Dan Savage, who does an advice column for queer people, asking advice on coming out to his family.

Dan Savage said what you just said: “If you’re dressing like this and as flamboyant as you say, your family already knows. Coming out will be easier than you think!”
—-He was dead wrong. Somehow my friend’s parents were oblivious to the fact that he was gay, and his coming out caused a huge family mess. His Dad had a really tough time with it. They worked through it, but the point is some parents really don’t know. Or maybe thy don’t want to… I dunno.
 
California has been working on cutting parents out of the equation for a while. At 12, a child in California can get an abortion without parental notice, as well as any health and mental health-related "care" without parental knowledge. They also tried (and failed) to give the jab to 12-year-olds without parental approval. It's clear that they're trying to create a situation where they exploit the full access they have to your children to pump their head full of a particular ideology, socially transition them at school with a new name, breast binders and similar "care", and ultimately funnel them towards a path of operations and pharmaceuticals while limiting your knowledge of it and your ability to stop it as much as possible.

The stance of the state is basically that your children belong to them, it's what their actions bear out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,621
Messages
55,707,266
Members
174,906
Latest member
bakedboy

Share this page

Back
Top