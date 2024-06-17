GoldenWolf87
California Seems to have Gone a bit Bonkers?
This is coming from the same California and its California’s attorney sued a Southern California school district over its new policy requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.
Recently California Senate had passed a bill in which the school districts arent allowed from notifying parents if their child changes their gender identity or pronouns.
Here is the ABC news story confirming the story.
California Senate approves ban on requiring schools to notify parents of child’s pronoun change
California Senate approves ban on requiring schools to notify parents of child's pronoun change
The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus announces legislation at a press conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to ban school districts from forcing schools to notify parents if their child requests to change their gender identification in Sacramento, Calif. The California Senate has approved a bill, Thursday, June 13, that would ban school districts from forcing teachers to notify parents if their child asks to go by a new pronoun at school
Now they claim there are Queer Kids...
“There are many queer kids in California who have these stories,” she said.
This is a senate run by one majority rule which is the Liberal/Democrats and the democrats dont want the parents to be informed on what is happening to their children in schools.
Or what their children are being taught
They are pushing this nonsense and hoping the parents will not notice it or be able criticize it..
The state Senate approved the proposal Thursday, which would ban school districts from passing or enforcing policies requiring school staff to disclose a student's gender identity or sexual orientation to anyone else without the child's permission, with some exceptions. The goal is to protect students whose safety could be threatened if they live in unwelcoming households.