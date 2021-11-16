  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

quit caffeine for 1 week (tea coffee cola chocolate) and after 1 week take 300-350mg caffeine at one time(mid size starbucks filter coffee) it just gives orgasm to the brain but if you do it everyday it just becomes normal...I do it for 1,5 year works %100 percent

some facts
until 2004 caffeine (over 600 mg) was on doping list at olympics
plants like tea,coffee produces caffeine as a posion for not to be eaten by bugs
some ecstasy drugs also has caffeine in them and a lot of medicine drugs


The end of end...Caffeine truely makes your brain different and I advice you feel your brain not affected by coffee...


Its possible that you give zero f..k for what I say so here s a guy talks what happened him after quiting 3 months at JRE

 
I'm a coffee drinker and usually have 3 cups a day. I have quit for 3-4 months and I feels good when I'm not taking in caffeine. But, I also feel good when I'm drinking coffee.

It's a habit that I picked up from the Navy. I don't have an addictive personality but I've made coffee / caffeine a habit. It's one of my few vices.
 
Anyone in sales is dependent on caffeine (including me)
Hey ı live in Türkiye and we drink tea here like 10-15 glass everyday every glass include 70 mg caffeine its a common usage by nearly everybody I was like that plus 1 cup of coffe every morning..anD ı CAN EASİLY SAY DİFFERENCE İS HUGE
 
I'm a coffee drinker and usually have 3 cups a day. I have quit for 3-4 months and I feels good when I'm not taking in caffeine. But, I also feel good when I'm drinking coffee.

It's a habit that I picked up from the Navy. I don't have an addictive personality but I've made coffee / caffeine a habit. It's one of my few vices.
Yeah it has good and bad affects but as I say just once a week 300 mg coffee works so good,if drink another 300 mg coffee next day ıt doesnt work...like other drugs
 
I'm a coffee drinker, 2-3 cups on a normal day, more when I'm particularly tired or want to power through something
I don't really see any reason to quit. Tried quitting once and it worked.
It didn't really feel much better, and I had none of those positive experiences coffee quitters occasionally describe.
Maybe I was a little bit calmer, but could also be placebo.
I don't really see the appeal of quitting some behavior, just so it's more special once you start again.
I'm sure this works with anything, like not having sex for 2 months, not eating tasty and high-quality food for a month, and so on.
 
I'm a coffee drinker, 2-3 cups on a normal day, more when I'm particularly tired or want to power through something
I don't really see any reason to quit. Tried quitting once and it worked.
It didn't really feel much better, and I had none of those positive experiences coffee quitters occasionally describe.
Maybe I was a little bit calmer, but could also be placebo.
I don't really see the appeal of quitting some behavior, just so it's more special once you start again.
I'm sure this works with anything, like not having sex for 2 months, not eating tasty and high-quality food for a month, and so on.
Yeah its no space science but as I say it makes drug affect to brain..Quitt it 1 week dopamine levels are full and when you drink it it just makes active your full dopamine stock...if you do same the other day it doesnt work because you dopemine levels are low
 
I'm a coffee drinker and usually have 3 cups a day. I have quit for 3-4 months and I feels good when I'm not taking in caffeine. But, I also feel good when I'm drinking coffee.

It's a habit that I picked up from the Navy. I don't have an addictive personality but I've made coffee / caffeine a habit. It's one of my few vices.
Did you have one of those seasoned mugs?
 
I drink one cup in the morning. But at 4 pm before driving to the gym three days a week I take pre-work out that has caffeine equivalent to three cups of coffee.
 
giphy.gif
 
if caffeine effected everyone the way it does me it would be illegal.
 
