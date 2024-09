César Almeida, who earned his UFC-contract through last year’s DWCS, won his debut by TKO against a wrestler but dropped his next fight to Roman Kopylov via decision.The former GLORY Kickboxer was giving Kopylov trouble on the feet as the fight progressed, prompting the Russian to resort to his takedowns and grappling, which I would say he is decent at, but not particularly known for.Almeida struggled to consistently get back up after Kopylov took him down, which ultimately cost him the fight.Imo that was a clear sign that Cesinha needs to sharpen his TDD and ground game if he wants to make a serious run in MMA, and it seems like he’s been aiming to address that by joining Teixeira MMA!It remains to be seen how much this has improved the Brazilian’s overall game in recent months, but training with high-level fighters/coaches like Glover Teixeira, Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, Yousri Belgaroui, Plinio Cruz, and the Feliz brothers, can only make him better.Not that he’ll likely need to use his grappling against Ihor Potieria, but still, it ain’t gonna hurt him either