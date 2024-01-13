Very happy for this fight, hate PFL because too many matches the winner looks to be obvious to me, it is just give the belt to that guy why must he even bother fighting these lower level guys? Tourney often make mis-matches unless injury takes them out before they move on, which caused loss of elbows which is important element of mma. It is like knowing the results even before the fight and even when a suprise upset happens it is a let down as they had fought so often in these tourneys he finally figured the other guy out, doen't mean they are great... as just means the better fighter has stagnanted.



But looking up now with decent matchmaking.