(no UFC, but I thought this might be newsworthy enough to hang around here for a bit)
Huge fight in France, and a very tough opponent for the former GLORY welterweight champion!
Imo Baki is the biggest French prospect right now, I think he’s going to get really far considering he is only 22-years-old… the announcement of this fight also means he just signed with PFL after his impressive undefeated run in ARES FC.
Kind of weird fight to make though, since they’re two guys you’d think PFL would both push:
