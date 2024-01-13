News Cédric Doumbé is set to fight Baki Chamsoudinov at PFL Paris 2, March 7

Who wins?

(no UFC, but I thought this might be newsworthy enough to hang around here for a bit)

Huge fight in France, and a very tough opponent for the former GLORY welterweight champion!

Imo Baki is the biggest French prospect right now, I think he’s going to get really far considering he is only 22-years-old… the announcement of this fight also means he just signed with PFL after his impressive undefeated run in ARES FC.

Kind of weird fight to make though, since they’re two guys you’d think PFL would both push:







 
PFL Europe ran by DAZN (Hardy) is more entertaining than PFL in the US (Murray-Sefo and the usual suspects like Ali with horrible matchmaking, bias and bullshit
 
That's a legit fight from PFL Europe. It's gonna do some numbers in France. We are surely going to find out about Doumbe in MMA, he's got a tall order.
 
Honestly, I think Baki is going to smoke him. Best prospect out of France by far.
 
Sucks to see Baki end up in PFL but once the UFC signed MVP they had to pivot and this is a big one over there. I see complaints about matching them up too early and knocking one off but even if Doumbe losses does it matter? Nobody is looking at him being 20-0 and top WW in the world, he's an attraction. He can go out there nad get tapped in a round and his next fight will be vs someone like Pettis and it will be in France and be big. Think over there he's beyond wins and losses mattering. And if he wins he's even bigger.
 
These are the matches I wish Germany would allow MMA bets again, the clueless matchmaker would make Baki an insane Underdog just based on name value and whatever alone.
 
Very happy for this fight, hate PFL because too many matches the winner looks to be obvious to me, it is just give the belt to that guy why must he even bother fighting these lower level guys? Tourney often make mis-matches unless injury takes them out before they move on, which caused loss of elbows which is important element of mma. It is like knowing the results even before the fight and even when a suprise upset happens it is a let down as they had fought so often in these tourneys he finally figured the other guy out, doen't mean they are great... as just means the better fighter has stagnanted.

But looking up now with decent matchmaking.
 
Apparently the fight is not official yet and Doumbe did not even get an offer yet (according to him).

I smell Fernand Lopez dirty trick here. Leak to the media that the fight is official to put Doumbe against the wall to sign it or look bad of he does not.
 
spinup said:
I think you guys are grossly underestimating Doumbe.
Baki is very good but he would be up against a totally different beast.
I think you are grossly underestimating Baki. Styles make fights, and he is the worst possible style matchup for Doumbe.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Not getting Baki is the biggest ball drop since Dakota Ditcheva, bigger than Lazy King even. I have no idea what the fuck they're thinking letting PFL get him.
Baki
- failed to make weight in last fight
- managed by Lopez (I think)
Any idea about American visa?
I saw Russian journalists speculate that UFC wants French star like BSD, not refugee or immigrant or POC.
 
