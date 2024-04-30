BYD overtaking Tesla

Bornstarch
@Brown
- Feb 17, 2020
- 3,095
- 7,559
BYD just took over Tesla as the world leader in electric vehicles. BYD is a Chinese electric car manufacturer. They actually supply Tesla, Toyota, etc... with their lithium batteries and have been in the US making electric commercial buses for awhile. They've already been selling cars around the world and hope to start selling in the US. Their cars are very cheap at $11k and also have very good reviews.