Economy BYD new 12k EV is being call by Elon an extinction level event to automakers.

Between you an me a warm over BMW I3 hardly an extinction level event. GM already tried dumping Chevy Volts for 20k with rebates has a better interior an way more driver tech.

No doubt it's well built but the size an safety could come into question. Putting up trade barriers only hurt consumers. Yes it is an election year an Elon comment will only inflame the issues . Biden talking about 100 percent import tax on Chinese manufacturers. That will only cause higher material costs.

I think Europe an US had to get to share key technologies to make cars affordable an reaching higher levels refinement. Elon need not lose sleep because his profit margins crush every mass produces car outside of Ferrari.
 
I think Europe an US had to get to share key technologies to make cars affordable an reaching higher levels refinement.
From my understanding thats why Toyota is killing it with their hybrid cars. Baseline brand new Corolla gets 50MPG on highway and city driving for 23K.

Tesla owners i think will have a coming to jesus moment this decade. Theyll be realizing that purchasing a Prius instead of a Tesla wouldve been better.
 
Toyota also just has a business model that crushes it. They build most of their vehicles in the countries they are sold in to get around import tariffs. Lower logistics costs plus it builds a lot of goodwill with the locals and their governments.
 
Hybrids are better than all electric.

Tbh I just want Toyota to sell the Hilux here.
 
Purchasing any other than a Telsa would be better. Quality is trash and the depreciating curve is only going to get worse. Used EVs are something I wouldn't touch with a ten foot poll.
 
Cars will be like TVs. So cheap from China that they are disposable. Goodbye and good riddance to GM and Ford
 
