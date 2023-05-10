deadshot138
Are these the best conditioning exercise if you could just pick one thing to do? Seems to hit a bit of everything and gets the heart rate up quickly.
I personally like the aerodyne, sprints on a hamster wheel, sled pushes, the skiier, rows, even jacobs ladder. But when you combine two of them into a set is when it gets incredibly tough.

Burpees would be some kind of finisher for me honestly
Burpees would be some kind of finisher for me honestly
I would select most options on his list over burpees
How come? Less muscular interference?
Conditioning is a pretty broad term. Conditioning for what?
Im doing burpees at 300ishlbs bodyweight so they probably feel differently to me than others in the thread
Burpees are great because they require no equipment and little space.
There's a large muscular endurance aspect to them, which can be helpful or not helpful. I don't think many people are limited cardiovascularly doing burpees ... maybe that's just me
Maybe the best single conditioning exercise for grapplers?
Definitely not for all/other athletes.
My vote would be running
Props
I'd pick almost all of those before burpees for conditioning if I had to choose one.
Be careful of doing too many too often they are extremely taxing to the system.
None of those exercises would get a person into fighting shape like the burpee would.I would select most options on his list over burpees