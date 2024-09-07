Burns bs Brady

Burns is 38 and has a lot of miles on him, he’s grown as a fighter though, coming into the ufc as a pure grappler, he’s actually put together a decent stand up game which was validated by his fight with Khamzat, a fight a lot of people thought he won- he rocked Khamzat badly and showed the world that not only was he not done, but that Khamzat wasn’t all that and had a bad gas tank

Brady came in hot, 15-0 undefeated but his 100% wrestle l/ cardio game hit the ufc ceiling and we also found out that his style doesn’t play out in fights over 3 rds

He has not evolved his striking game and his wrestle heavy tactics are now leading to multiple injuries because wrestling is damn hard on the body- askUsman who came in as a heralded wrestler but barely used it because of his age and the risk of injury

I see Burns weathering the storm in the first 2 rounds, I think Brady is going to exhaust himself wrestling and run out of answers when it doesn’t work - and it probably won’t because Burns has good wrestling and a great bottom game

After round 2 , Gilbert is going to light him up on the feet like he did to Khamzat when he faded and Brady’s gas tank will have the dummy light on before the end of the 3rd and so a tko in the 4th for Burns is imminent



My take -

Brady is going nowhere in this division and Burns will be a highly paid respected gate keeper for a couple more years