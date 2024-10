It was a nice KO, and its cool to see that he can still fight like a dog when his newfound wrestling game isn't doing enough.



That being said WonderBread is 41 and Buckley was off balance throwing wild shots with his chin completely up in the air and charging forward sloppily.



He's not getting that much farther with how he fought tonight.



Fun action fighter, nice highlight rele, but he's got massive holes and he's not a complete package, not even remotely to be frank.