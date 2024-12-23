Buchecha is a free agent should UFC sign him?

hswrestler
Marcus Buchecha discusses MMA free agency, ‘new challenges’
Marcus Buchecha entered free agency after tapping out Amir Aliakbari in the first round at ONE 169 in Thailand.
www.mmafighting.com
One of the most decorated bjj players has entered free agency. He's beaten a good wrestler named amir alikhabari but got gnped by another African wrestler named reug reug. He has a big following among bjj practicioners so he'd be an interesting signing in the heavyweight division.
Ciryl Gane vs Buchecha would be an interesting fight.