Buchecha is a free agent should UFC sign him?

hswrestler

hswrestler

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,709
Reaction score
3,552
www.mmafighting.com

Marcus Buchecha discusses MMA free agency, ‘new challenges’

Marcus Buchecha entered free agency after tapping out Amir Aliakbari in the first round at ONE 169 in Thailand.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

One of the most decorated bjj players has entered free agency. He's beaten a good wrestler named amir alikhabari but got gnped by another African wrestler named reug reug. He has a big following among bjj practicioners so he'd be an interesting signing in the heavyweight division.
Ciryl Gane vs Buchecha would be an interesting fight.
 
doubt he passes the tests, even how much of a joke UFC testing is, it's still a barrier for guys who are used to being able to do whatever they want whenever they want.
 
hswrestler said:
www.mmafighting.com

Marcus Buchecha discusses MMA free agency, ‘new challenges’

Marcus Buchecha entered free agency after tapping out Amir Aliakbari in the first round at ONE 169 in Thailand.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

One of the most decorated bjj players has entered free agency. He's beaten a good wrestler named amir alikhabari but got gnped by another African wrestler named reug reug. He has a big following among bjj practicioners so he'd be an interesting signing in the heavyweight division.
Ciryl Gane vs Buchecha would be an interesting fight.
Click to expand...
I was in the third row for every one of his IBJJF Worlds gold medals. I can't explain how big that man is in real life.
He's a legit real-life Sherdogger.
<{UberTS}>

He's also unimaginably athletic for a man of his size. So fast, so twitchy.
His pedigree is unmatched.
Heavyweight is grossly thin.

ABSOLUTELY sign him

{<Scared}
 
13Seconds said:
No he's pretty trash at MMA. One of those BJJ guys who's only good at BJJ and nothing else. See Kron Gracie.

Heavyweights would eat him up. Match him up with Derrick Lewis and find out.
Click to expand...

That's not fair.

Buchecha can play top game and has takedowns.

HW is always shallow, let him bang bro.
 
Of course they shouldn’t, the ufc heavyweight division is just bursting with talent as it is right now , why would you even consider signing a Bjj & adcc world champion with a record of 5-1 all wins by finish when we can watch a human waterbed fight an angry parade float for the 500th time
 
Of course the UFC should sign him...the HW division needs all the fresh blood it can get.

shunyata said:
The question was should they sign him. Not will he be in the top 15.
Click to expand...

Exactly.

Also, it is not like the UFC has to make a long-term commitment...if they sign him and he shits the bed, then he can simply be cut.
 
what people are forgetting when they keep saying "they should sign him because HW division is weak" isn't if he's good enough to be signed, it's if his price that he's asking is worth them paying. that's always the thing with UFC. you can be as good as their HW champion, but if you're asking for more than they calculate you're worth they won't do business.

so either he signs for peanuts, and takes a huge risk hoping he catches fire and can renegotiate later on when he explodes onto the scene. or he somehow makes himself an undeniable talent outside of UFC that matches what he's asking, because i have a feeling someone like him isn't going to want a 10/10 contract or want to sign up for Dana Cantender series.

and also, as i mentioned, the testing. can he even pass it.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
Was does Lewis tier mean?
Does that mean a person has fought for an undisputed title and lost?
That doesn't seem like a negative thing.
Click to expand...
Lewis is mid tier. I don't care that he fought for a title. He's mid today.

I don't mean it as a negative thing. I just made a guess on how Buchecha would do. It is what it is.
 
13Seconds said:
No he's pretty trash at MMA. One of those BJJ guys who's only good at BJJ and nothing else. See Kron Gracie.

Heavyweights would eat him up. Match him up with Derrick Lewis and find out.
Click to expand...
Not sure if trolling.
 
BJJ4Tone said:
I was in the third row for every one of his IBJJF Worlds gold medals. I can't explain how big that man is in real life.
He's a legit real-life Sherdogger.
<{UberTS}>

He's also unimaginably athletic for a man of his size. So fast, so twitchy.
His pedigree is unmatched.
Heavyweight is grossly thin.

ABSOLUTELY sign him

{<Scared}
Click to expand...
Props to Rodolfo Viera for chasing Buchecha up a weight class.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,119
Messages
56,693,025
Members
175,354
Latest member
SilverMoon

Share this page

Back
Top