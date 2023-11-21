Buatsi vs Azeez Feb.3rd BOXXER on Peacock/Sky Sports

Only 4 weeks! Seems like we’ve been waiting for this fight forever!
Technically we have with the injury to Azeez delaying things a bit. Can't wait for this one.
Not sure if it's unnecessary but he's an undefeated contender at 20-0 that's rated fringe Top 5. Buatsi is Top 3/5. This is a slight step up for him. Azeez has sparred the best, like Beterbiev, so that will only help him going forward.Azeez unnecessary hype train.
He is effective when he push opponent on the ropes, but his technique and fighting backwards is not usually good. Boxers at the top of the division will make fun of him. I dont see how he would beat Beterbiev, who responds to pressure with pressure or Bivol who has that kind of ring craft. Buatsi accepts infighting and there can be fireworks, but he has a lot of tight shots and knows to counter in the half beat which I believe will be crucial.
Im not talking about hype from the bookmaker's side. In Britain there is a lot of hype about Azeez, without any summary except the victory over Fielding, which is not a wow thing.What hype. Isn’t buatsi 1/4 on to win with the bookies? And buatsi hasn’t got any hype behind him either!
Does anyone currently at LHW give either of those guys a fight? They’re at least a level above everyone else
Azeez is still very much in the prospect stages of his career despite being a rated contender by The Ring & TBRB. The other contenders at LHW don't stand a chance against Beterbiev or Bivol, either. I also think Beterbiev will probably be retired before Azeez ever has to step into the ring with him.