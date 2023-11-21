Buatsi vs Azeez Feb.3rd BOXXER on Peacock/Sky Sports

Nova44 said:
Technically we have with the injury to Azeez delaying things a bit. Can't wait for this one.
Yeah I’m the same. I think we discussed this when the fight was first touted early last year. I still think buatsi is gonna win but azeez seems to improve every fight. I quite like both fighters but seem to be pulling for Dan the closer we get

Neither of these guys are gonna win the title, they are top 5-10 lhws at best. But this is gonna be a close fight, and I think their styles will make it banger. No more injuries please!
 
Normally I'd watch an all-British showdown like this on Sky but it's nice to have Peacock as an option now. I have the Premium plan. Premium Plus is almost entirely ad-free but unfortunately it's twice the cost per month/year. This Saturday I'll be streaming the Chiefs vs Dolphins wild card round (first playoffs game). It's exclusively on Peacock. The service has been getting better content lately. I'm happy with it.
 
Marko Atanasovik said:
Azeez unnecessary hype train.
Not sure if it's unnecessary but he's an undefeated contender at 20-0 that's rated fringe Top 5. Buatsi is Top 3/5. This is a slight step up for him. Azeez has sparred the best, like Beterbiev, so that will only help him going forward.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
He is effective when he push opponent on the ropes, but his technique and fighting backwards is not usually good. Boxers at the top of the division will make fun of him. I dont see how he would beat Beterbiev, who responds to pressure with pressure or Bivol who has that kind of ring craft. Buatsi accepts infighting and there can be fireworks, but he has a lot of tight shots and knows to counter in the half beat which I believe will be crucial.
 
Marko Atanasovik said:
Azeez unnecessary hype train.
What hype. Isn’t buatsi 1/4 on to win with the bookies? And buatsi hasn’t got any hype behind him either!

Marko Atanasovik said:
Does anyone currently at LHW give either of those guys a fight? They’re at least a level above everyone else
 
Jonny Ninja said:
Im not talking about hype from the bookmaker's side. In Britain there is a lot of hype about Azeez, without any summary except the victory over Fielding, which is not a wow thing.
 
Marko Atanasovik said:
There's literally zero hype behind Azeez here in England and i'm a big fan of his. He's only gained any sort of traction for three reasons -
  1. He's been fighting on Sky Sports, so he's being pushed at casual fans
  2. He sparred for a while with Beterbiev and improved in the process
  3. He retired Rocky Fielding

99% of people over here don't even know who Azeez is unless they watch the BOXXER cards and even then they're primarily watching those cards for Azim or Whittaker, so i have no idea where you're getting your info with this "a lot of hype".

Also, as for your "i don't see him beating Beterbiev or Bivol"... nobody in the division currently stands a chance vs those two, so again, i don't see the point here.
 
Marko Atanasovik said:
Azeez is still very much in the prospect stages of his career despite being a rated contender by The Ring & TBRB. The other contenders at LHW don't stand a chance against Beterbiev or Bivol, either. I also think Beterbiev will probably be retired before Azeez ever has to step into the ring with him.
 
