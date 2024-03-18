Buakaw vs Kimura Minoru added to Rizin Landmark 9 March 23rd

If Kimura can't knock him out then Buakaw might have the all time great chin
 
Waiting for Buakaw to wreck shop on Kimura, then k-1 goes nostalgic and offers him wild card...
 
Tayski said:
That would be quite an achievement to even fight in a K-1 tournament again at his age and exactly 20 years since his first fight in K-1 Max tournament.
Dreams can come true damn it 😫
 
Blazeblack said:
Waiting for Buakaw to wreck shop on Kimura, then k-1 goes nostalgic and offers him wild card...
Only to continue to rob him of victories.


I thought Buakaw had a boxing match exhibition with Manny Pacquiao as well :eek:
 
