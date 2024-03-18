Buakaw vs Kimura Minoru added to Rizin Landmark 9 March 23rd

Guy is a 30 year-old juice head. I hope Buakaw KO's him.If Kimura can't knock him out then Buakaw might have the all time great chin
That would be quite an achievement to even fight in a K-1 tournament again at his age and exactly 20 years since his first fight in K-1 Max tournament.Waiting for Buakaw to wreck shop on Kimura, then k-1 goes nostalgic and offers him wild card...
Dreams can come true damn itThat would be quite an achievement to even fight in a K-1 tournament again at his age and exactly 20 years since his first fight in K-1 Max tournament.
Only to continue to rob him of victories.Waiting for Buakaw to wreck shop on Kimura, then k-1 goes nostalgic and offers him wild card...